Best Student Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh in India: Asus Vivobook 16, MacBook Neo, More

In recent years, laptops have become an essential tool even for high school students. Attending online classes, preparing assignments, and making presentations all demand a laptop with internet connectivity. With the latest chipsets and Integrated AI-powered features, the Indian laptop segment offers different portable and affordable models. Students can find decent models from top brands like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and Asus for their academic needs without spending a premium amount.

Here are five of the best laptops for students in India falling under the Rs. 1 lakh limit. A few models listed here can perform high-end tasks like photo editing, basic video editing and programming. You can compare prices across different e-commerce platforms to ensure the best deals.

Asus Vivobook 16

Asus Vivobook 16 (X1607CA-MB350WS) is an AI-powered laptop suitable for students in India. It runs on Windows 11 Home and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H chipset. The chipset has an integrated Intel AI Boost NPU capable of up to 13 TOPS, coupled with Intel Graphics.

The laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of brightness. The Vivobook 16 features 16GB of DDR5 on-board RAM. The RAM is expandable up to 32GB via a SO-DIMM slot. It carries a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. It has a military-grade design. It weighs 1.88 kg and measures 1.79 cm thick.

The Asus Vivobook 16 is listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 88,990.

Key Specifications

Display: 16-inch WUXGA

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 225H

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Intel Graphics

Memory: 16GB DDR5; 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i

The IdeaPad Slim 3i (15-inch Intel) model is another solid option available for school and college students in India. For project and assignment needs, it has an Intel Core 3 304 processor under the hood with integrated graphics. It carries 8GB of DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM memory and a 256GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD.

The IdeaPad Slim 3i features a 15.3-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) anti-glare IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. It ships with Windows 11 Home and has a backlit US English keyboard. It comes with a 65W power adapter.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is currently listed for a price tag of Rs. 70,092 in India. You can get it in Luna Grey shade.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.3-inch WUXGA

Processor: Intel Core 3 304

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Memory: 8GB of DDR5, 256GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

MacBook Neo

Apple enthusiasts can choose the MacBook Neo, which is the company's most affordable laptop on the market. It runs on the Apple A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. It has a 16-core Neural Engine

The MacBook Neo has 8GB of unified memory. It features a 13.0-inch Liquid Retina display with a native resolution of 2,408x1,506 pixels) and 500 nits of brightness. It has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a dual-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos.

The MacBook Neo is rated to deliver up to 16 hours of video streaming and 11 hours of wireless web browsing from its 36.5Wh battery. It comes with a Magic Keyboard, a Multi-Touch trackpad, a 20W USB Type-C Power Adapter, and a 1.5m USB Type-C Charge Cable. It weighs 1.23Kg.

The Apple MacBook Neo is priced at Rs. 79,900 for the 256GB SSD model. It is offered in Blush, Citrus, Silver and Indigo shades.

Key Specifications

Display: 13.0-inch Liquid Retina display

Processor: Apple A18 Pro chip

RAM: 8GB unified memory

Storage: 256GB or 512GB SSD

Battery: 36.5Wh

HP Victus 15

HP Victus 15 (fa2191TX) is another good option under the Rs. 1 lakh segment. It runs on Windows 11 Home. It features a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel has an anti-glare coating and is rated to deliver 300 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the HP Victus 15 has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13420H processor. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A Laptop GPU with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated memory. It has 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD. It features an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones. HP Victus 15 features a 52.5Wh Li-ion polymer battery that can be charged with a 120W adapter.

The HP Victus 15 is available on Amazon for a starting price of Rs. 98,499. It is offered in a Blue colour option.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch full-HD

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H processor

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A GPU

Memory: 16GB of DDR4, 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 52.5Wh

Acer ALG

The Acer ALG (AL15G-53) runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB GDDR6 dedicated memory. It features 16GB DDR4 SODIMM, and the memory can be upgraded up to 64GB using two SODIMM modules. It carries a 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD, and it is upgradable up to 2TB with dual M.2 slots.

Acer ALG runs on Windows 11 Home and has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. It carries a 54Wh battery and includes a 150W power adapter.

The Acer ALG is priced at Rs. 99,500. It is available on Amazon in Gray shade.

Key Specifications