Instagram Reels: Know How to Download Reels Without Using Third-Party Apps

Instagram Reels shared from only public accounts are eligible for download now.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2023 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

Meta launched Reels on Instagram back in 2020

Highlights
  • Instagram Reels allow users to create 60 seconds videos
  • Users can access the downloaded reel from their camera roll
  • Reels shared from only public accounts are eligible for download

Meta launched Reels on Instagram back in 2020 as its answer to the popular short-video app TikTok. Instagram Reels allow users to create videos of up to 60 seconds in length and they are featured on the Instagram Explore Page. These TikTok-inspired short videos have become Meta's fastest-growing content format by far and lets creators earn ad revenue. Now, the photo and video-sharing platform is allowing users to download Reels posted by others via Stories so they can watch it later or share it with friends outside the app. Check out how you can download Instagram Reels on Android or iPhone.

How to download an Instagram Reel

Downloading Instagram Reels with Stories is a handy trick and it does not involve any additional third-party app or software.

  1. Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS smartphone.
  2. Open the Reel you want to save Click on the Share icon.
  3. Tap to add the Reels to your story.
  4. Zoom the preview Click on the three-dot menu on the top and hit Save.
  5. Discard the story.

Users can access the downloaded Reel from their camera roll. The downloaded video lacks an Instagram watermark and it shows the account user name.

At present, Reels shared from only public accounts are eligible for download. The Reels cannot be downloaded if they have been shared from private Instagram accounts. Further, users with public accounts can turn off the ability to download Reels in the app settings.

Meanwhile, Instagram head Adam Mosseri had announced in June that users in the US will be able to download Reels shared by public accounts on their camera roll. Until then, users were able to directly share the Reels on public accounts in their Stories or through chat. This can be done by tapping on the share icon and then selecting the Download option. In the image shared by Mosseri, the Download option is seen at the bottom menu along with Add to Story, Share, and Copy Link.

