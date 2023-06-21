Technology News
  Instagram Rolls Out Ability to Download Reels From Public Account: Here's How It Works

Until now, Instagram allowed users to directly share the Reels in their Stories or via chat.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 June 2023 18:24 IST
Photo Credit: Adam Mosseri/ Instagram Broadcast Channel

Instagram users with public accounts can turn off the ability for others to download Reels

Highlights
  • Instagram Reels download feature is only available in the US
  • Adam Mosseri announced the feature on Instagram Broadcast Channel
  • Instagram Reels shared by private accounts cannot be downloaded

Instagram has now introduced a new feature that allows users to download Reels shared by public accounts. The announcement regarding the feature was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in his Instagram broadcast channel. The feature is currently rolling out to users based in the US only. Until now, Instagram allowed users to directly share the reels on public accounts in their Stories or via chat. The app also lets users save Reels, which appear in the saved Reels tabs. However, with the new feature, users will now be able to share the downloaded Reels via other platforms like WhatsApp and more.

Adam Mosseri, in his Instagram broadcast channel, shared that Instagram users in the US will now be able to download Reels to their camera roll. Users can simply tap on the share icon and then select the Download option to save the reel on their phones. However, the Reels can only be downloaded if they have been shared from public accounts. The Reels shared by private accounts cannot be downloaded. Also, users with public accounts can turn off the ability to download Reels for others in the app settings.

Mosseri also shared a picture showcasing a Download option available at the bottom menu along with Add to Story, Share, Copy Link, and other options. The picture also suggests that the downloaded Reels will get an Instagram logo along with the account name.

There are no details available on the availability of features in other regions. However, Instagram users can download their own Reels from their drafts without a watermark. Also, they can share the reels in their Stories or via Instagram chat or copy links to send it to others via other social media apps including WhatsApp. However, with the Instagram Reels being saved to camera rolls, users could share the Reels in WhatsApp and other social media apps as well without the need of copying the link.

Earlier this month, Instagram was reported to be working on a chatbot feature based on artificial intelligence (AI). It is said to allow users to engage with AI Agents that can respond to queries, provide advice, and compose messages. 

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels, Instagram Features
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
