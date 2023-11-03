Technology News

Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels

Meta recently launched ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook in Europe.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 November 2023 12:44 IST
Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels

Photo Credit: Instagram

This feature is similar to that of the one already available on Instagram Stories

Highlights
  • Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the feature
  • It was also confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  • The firm claimed to be working on more Reels updates
Advertisement

Instagram, the Meta-owned social media platform, is rolling out a feature that allows users to add song lyrics to their Reels, just like on Instagram Stories. This comes after Instagram was said to be testing out a few new features over the past few weeks. Some of those features were focused on revamping how we view our feeds, and some of them were about collaborative posting. However, the new song lyrics feature introduced to Instagram Reels is a feature that is familiar to users since it has been available on Instagram Stories for a while now.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the update on his Broadcast Channel. He said that the team noticed that users were often manually adding song lyrics to their videos. In the announcement, he hoped that this feature would help users and make it easier for them to express themselves. He also added that the company is currently working on more features for Reels.

While editing an Instagram Reel, if you want to add song lyrics to the video, you have to tap on the music icon first and then select a song. Once the song (which you want to add the lyrics of) is decided, you can swipe left to add the lyrics. This works more or less like the Music feature on Instagram Stories, which has allowed us to add song lyrics (if available) to Stories for a while now.

Recently, Mosseri stated that Instagram is testing a feature that lets users invite friends to contribute to their feed posts, resulting in collaborative carousel posts. Once the invite is extended, the concerned user will be able to see an option to ‘Add to post' to add more images.

People may soon also be able to see posts from only verified people according to another company statement. In order to improve the feature, Instagram claimed to be actively testing it and asking users for input. There are three options offered - a feed from Following, one from Favourites, and another from Meta Verified users. This may help companies and creators to become more visible.

Notably, Instagram, alongside Facebook, recently announced ad-free subscription plans in Europe. Users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland can pay EUR 9.99 (roughly Rs. 880) per month for ad-free Web access and EUR 12.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per month for iOS and Android platforms without ads.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels, Instagram Update, Instagram Stories
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud

Related Stories

Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom V Flip Review: Flipping Without Breaking the Bank
  2. These Motorola Phones are Discounted During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023
  3. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  4. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Arrive in These Seven Colour Options
  5. OnePlus 12 Camera Details, Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. iQoo 12 Pro Features Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  7. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  8. Apple Watch SE 2 Price Drops by Nearly Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Sale
  9. Google Pixel 8 Users Complain About Poor Battery Life and More: Details
  10. YouTube Premium Set to Get More Expensive in These Seven Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Files Patent Describing New Ways to Mount Its S Pen to a Foldable Device: Report
  2. Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels
  3. iPhone Sales Help Apple Beat Q4 Estimates, Holiday Forecast Disappoints Amid Weak iPad, Wearables Demand
  4. Vivo X100 Camera Details Leak Ahead of November 13 Launch, Might Get Sony IMX920 Primary Sensor
  5. YouTube Premium Price Raised in Seven Countries Following Crackdown on Ad Blockers
  6. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud
  7. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Expected to Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Some Galaxy S24 Models to Use Exynos Chips
  9. Poco F6 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Imminent Launch in India Expected
  10. Lies of P Developer Confirms DLC With Two Concept Images, Full-Fledged Sequel, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »