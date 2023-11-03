Instagram, the Meta-owned social media platform, is rolling out a feature that allows users to add song lyrics to their Reels, just like on Instagram Stories. This comes after Instagram was said to be testing out a few new features over the past few weeks. Some of those features were focused on revamping how we view our feeds, and some of them were about collaborative posting. However, the new song lyrics feature introduced to Instagram Reels is a feature that is familiar to users since it has been available on Instagram Stories for a while now.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the update on his Broadcast Channel. He said that the team noticed that users were often manually adding song lyrics to their videos. In the announcement, he hoped that this feature would help users and make it easier for them to express themselves. He also added that the company is currently working on more features for Reels.

While editing an Instagram Reel, if you want to add song lyrics to the video, you have to tap on the music icon first and then select a song. Once the song (which you want to add the lyrics of) is decided, you can swipe left to add the lyrics. This works more or less like the Music feature on Instagram Stories, which has allowed us to add song lyrics (if available) to Stories for a while now.

Recently, Mosseri stated that Instagram is testing a feature that lets users invite friends to contribute to their feed posts, resulting in collaborative carousel posts. Once the invite is extended, the concerned user will be able to see an option to ‘Add to post' to add more images.

People may soon also be able to see posts from only verified people according to another company statement. In order to improve the feature, Instagram claimed to be actively testing it and asking users for input. There are three options offered - a feed from Following, one from Favourites, and another from Meta Verified users. This may help companies and creators to become more visible.

Notably, Instagram, alongside Facebook, recently announced ad-free subscription plans in Europe. Users in the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland can pay EUR 9.99 (roughly Rs. 880) per month for ad-free Web access and EUR 12.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per month for iOS and Android platforms without ads.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.