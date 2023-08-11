Technology News

Instagram Testing Group-Tagging Feature via Single Mention on Stories: Report

For now, Instagram has not provided a timeline for the rollout of this feature.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 August 2023 19:14 IST
Instagram Testing Group-Tagging Feature via Single Mention on Stories: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Instagram will turn 13 this year in October

Highlights
  • Instagram was launched in October 2010
  • Instagram keeps testing newer features to help creators on its platform
  • Instagram’s group tag feature may be rolled out in the US first

Instagram may have some new features up its sleeves for its users within the coming days. The social media platform is testing a feature that will let users tag a group of people on Instagram Stories via just a single mention. With the creator economy booming on Instagram at an international level, the platform keeps updating its feature palette to cater to a diverse range of user requirements. As of August, this year, the platform is estimated to have over 2.3 billion active users from around the world.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, disclosed some information about this upcoming feature on his broadcast channel titled ‘IG Updates'. Describing the feature, Mosseri said users would soon be able to add multiple followers to create one group, and instead of having to tag people individually on Stories, they would be able to just tag the group.

Mention notifications, as part of the group tag, will be sent to all the members of the group and they will be able to re-share the post on their Stories as well.

“We're testing a way to tag a group of people in a Story using a single mention. Once you create a group mention, it can be reused by anyone in the group to automatically tag everyone in any new Stories,” Techlusive quoted Mosseri as saying on his broadcast.

For now, the timeline for the arrival of this feature remains undisclosed. The feature could be rolled out in the US before it reaches other regions, the Techlusive report added.

Last month, the Meta-owned platform rolled out a Twitter-like application called ‘Threads'. Threads, which is integrated with users' Instagram accounts, quickly racked up 100 million sign-ups, posing a serious threat to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter. Threads has been rolling out new features for its userbase, including a chronological ‘Following' feed on iOS and Android. Mosseri has also said that a Web version of the platform is in the works.

Meta, in its stride towards adopting Metaverse features on its platforms and services, is allowing Meta avatars of users to be used during video calls on Instagram and Messenger.

The company is also reportedly testing in-app AI chatbots that would give users at least 30 personalities to choose from.

Instagram will turn 13 years old this year in October.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Instagram Stories, Threads
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro With Arc LED Lights Announced in India; Price to Be Revealed on August 14

