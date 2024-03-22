The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is here! The 2024 edition of the IPL will see a fierce battle between 10 teams to come one step closer to winning this year's tournament. Each team will play two matches against other teams in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. And what's the better way to celebrate this cricketing extravaganza than the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore? That said, if you want to know whether you can watch the IPL 2024 matches for free on mobile or TV, you have come to the right place. In this article, we have listed all the information you need to know about the IPL 2024 live streaming for free, along with other details like the best-prepaid plans to watch IPL 2024 matches, the IPL schedule, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

How to Watch IPL 2024 Live Stream on Mobile and TV for Free in India?

BCCI has sold its broadcasting and live-streaming rights to two different platforms. IPL 2024 will be live-streamed on JioCinema, as Viacom 18 has acquired the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent for about Rs 23,758 crore. On the other hand, the broadcast of the IPL 2024 will take place on Star Sports, as the company bought the television rights for almost Rs 23,575 crore.

JioCinema will be livestreaming all the IPL matches for free on its platform. This means users can watch it for free on mobile and Smart TV. The app is available to download on Android, iOS, Android TV, desktop, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV+, and Fire TVs.

How to Download JioCinema App on Android and iOS

One can easily watch IPL 2024 matches on the platform. All you need to do is download the application. Here's how:

Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your mobile. Search for the JioCinema application. Now, click on Download and install the application on an Android or iOS device. To watch the live stream, you only need to tap on the match's IPL banner and watch it for free.

Best Recharge Plans to Watch IPL 2024 Live Streaming in India

Here are some of the best-prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea that provide maximum data per day so that you can easily watch IPL without much hassle.

Airtel

Rs 399: The plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, and unlimited 5G data.

The plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, and unlimited 5G data. Rs 499: The pack provides 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, Disney+ Hotstar 3-month subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, and unlimited 5G data.

The pack provides 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 28 days of validity, Disney+ Hotstar 3-month subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, and unlimited 5G data. Rs 699: The pack provides 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 56 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, and unlimited 5G data.

The pack provides 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 56 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, and unlimited 5G data. Rs 1,499: The pack provides 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, 84 days of validity, an Amazon Prime subscription, free 28 days of Xstream Play subscription, and unlimited 5G data.

Reliance Jio

Rs 219: 14 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription

14 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription Rs 399: 28 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 6GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription

28 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 6GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription Rs 749: 90 days of validity, 2GB/day along with 20GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription

90 days of validity, 2GB/day along with 20GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription Rs 999: 84 days of validity, 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription

84 days of validity, 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Jio app suite subscription Rs 1,499: 84 days of validity, 3GB/day along with 2GB of additional data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS/day, Netflix Basic subscription, Jio app suite subscription

Vodafone Idea

Rs 359: The prepaid plan offers 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and 28 days validity.

The prepaid plan offers 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and 28 days validity. Rs 499: The Vodafone Idea recharge pack offers 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and 28 days validity.

The Vodafone Idea recharge pack offers 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and 28 days validity. Rs 601: The plan provides 3GB/day data alongside 16GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and 28 days validity.

The plan provides 3GB/day data alongside 16GB additional data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and 28 days validity. Rs 699: The pack comes with 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and 56 days validity.

The pack comes with 3GB/day data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and 56 days validity. Rs 901: The plan offers 70 days of validity, one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 3GB of data per day, along with 48GB extra data benefit, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS/day.

How to Watch IPL 2024 Live Streaming on Mobile in Other Countries

IPL 2024 will be live-streamed across the world on different platforms. We have compiled a list of platforms where you can watch IPL 2024 matches. Check it out here:

Country Live Streaming Platform India Jio Cinema Afghanistan Ariana Television Network Nepal Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Sri Lanka Yupp TV Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Australia Fox Sports United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event United States Willow TV Middle East Times Internet New Zealand Sky Sport Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) Canada Willow TV South Africa SuperSport

Where to Watch IPL 2024 Live Telecast on TV?

As mentioned earlier, Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for IPL 2024 matches. This means users can watch the live telecast of the matches on Star Sports channels. Here's a list of channels that will showcase the IPL matches.

Star Sports 1 Star Sports 2 Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Hindi Star Sports 1 HD Star Sports 2 HD Star Sports 1 HD Hindi Star Sports 1 Tamil Star Sports 1 Kannada Star Sports 1 Telugu

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

Here's the full schedule of IPL 2024, along with the date, time, and venue.

Match no Teams Date Time Venue 1 CSK vs RCB March 22 8:00 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2 PBKS vs DC March 23 3:30 PM Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Punjab 3 KKR vs SRH March 23 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata 4 RR vs LSG March 24 3:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur 5 GT vs MI March 24 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 6 RCB vs PBKS March 25 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7 CSK vs GT March 26 7:30 PM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 8 SRH vs MI March 27 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 9 RR vs DC March 28 7:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur 10 RCB vs KKR March 29 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 11 LSG vs PBKS March 30 7:30 PM Ekana Sports City, Lucknow 12 GT vs SRH March 31 3:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 13 DC vs CSK March 31 7:30 PM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam 14 MI vs RR April 1 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 15 RCB vs LSG April 2 7:30 PM M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16 DC vs KKR April 3 7:30 PM ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam 17 GT vs PBKS April 4 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Mumbai 18 SRH vs CSK April 5 7:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 19 RR vs RCB April 6 7:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur 20 MI vs DC April 7 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21 LSG vs GT April 7 7:30 PM Ekana Sports City, Lucknow

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where will the IPL 2024 be played?

The IPL 2024 will be played in India in 12 different stadiums. The list includes MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow), Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium (Punjab), HPCA Stadium (Dharamsala), Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Rajasthan), and Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam).

What time do IPL 2024 matches start?

The opening IPL 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM. However, the rest of the matches will begin at 7:30 PM. There will be two matches during the weekend so that the timing will be 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

How can I watch IPL for free?

You can watch all the IPL matches for free on JioCinema application. The app is available for download on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Android TV, and more.