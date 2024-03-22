Photo Credit: IPL
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is here! The 2024 edition of the IPL will see a fierce battle between 10 teams to come one step closer to winning this year's tournament. Each team will play two matches against other teams in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. And what's the better way to celebrate this cricketing extravaganza than the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore? That said, if you want to know whether you can watch the IPL 2024 matches for free on mobile or TV, you have come to the right place. In this article, we have listed all the information you need to know about the IPL 2024 live streaming for free, along with other details like the best-prepaid plans to watch IPL 2024 matches, the IPL schedule, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.
BCCI has sold its broadcasting and live-streaming rights to two different platforms. IPL 2024 will be live-streamed on JioCinema, as Viacom 18 has acquired the digital rights for the Indian subcontinent for about Rs 23,758 crore. On the other hand, the broadcast of the IPL 2024 will take place on Star Sports, as the company bought the television rights for almost Rs 23,575 crore.
JioCinema will be livestreaming all the IPL matches for free on its platform. This means users can watch it for free on mobile and Smart TV. The app is available to download on Android, iOS, Android TV, desktop, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV+, and Fire TVs.
One can easily watch IPL 2024 matches on the platform. All you need to do is download the application. Here's how:
Here are some of the best-prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea that provide maximum data per day so that you can easily watch IPL without much hassle.
IPL 2024 will be live-streamed across the world on different platforms. We have compiled a list of platforms where you can watch IPL 2024 matches. Check it out here:
|Country
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Jio Cinema
|Afghanistan
|Ariana Television Network
|Nepal
|Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Sri Lanka
|Yupp TV
|Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|United States
|Willow TV
|Middle East
|Times Internet
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|Canada
|Willow TV
|South Africa
|SuperSport
As mentioned earlier, Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for IPL 2024 matches. This means users can watch the live telecast of the matches on Star Sports channels. Here's a list of channels that will showcase the IPL matches.
Here's the full schedule of IPL 2024, along with the date, time, and venue.
|Match no
|Teams
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|CSK vs RCB
|March 22
|8:00 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|2
|PBKS vs DC
|March 23
|3:30 PM
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Punjab
|3
|KKR vs SRH
|March 23
|7:30 PM
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|4
|RR vs LSG
|March 24
|3:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|5
|GT vs MI
|March 24
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|6
|RCB vs PBKS
|March 25
|7:30 PM
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|7
|CSK vs GT
|March 26
|7:30 PM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|8
|SRH vs MI
|March 27
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|9
|RR vs DC
|March 28
|7:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|10
|RCB vs KKR
|March 29
|7:30 PM
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|11
|LSG vs PBKS
|March 30
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Sports City, Lucknow
|12
|GT vs SRH
|March 31
|3:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|13
|DC vs CSK
|March 31
|7:30 PM
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam
|14
|MI vs RR
|April 1
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|15
|RCB vs LSG
|April 2
|7:30 PM
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|16
|DC vs KKR
|April 3
|7:30 PM
|ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam
|17
|GT vs PBKS
|April 4
|7:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Mumbai
|18
|SRH vs CSK
|April 5
|7:30 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|19
|RR vs RCB
|April 6
|7:30 PM
|Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
|20
|MI vs DC
|April 7
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|21
|LSG vs GT
|April 7
|7:30 PM
|Ekana Sports City, Lucknow
Where will the IPL 2024 be played?
The IPL 2024 will be played in India in 12 different stadiums. The list includes MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow), Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium (Punjab), HPCA Stadium (Dharamsala), Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Rajasthan), and Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam).
What time do IPL 2024 matches start?
The opening IPL 2024 match will start at 8:00 PM. However, the rest of the matches will begin at 7:30 PM. There will be two matches during the weekend so that the timing will be 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM.
How can I watch IPL for free?
You can watch all the IPL matches for free on JioCinema application. The app is available for download on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Android TV, and more.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement