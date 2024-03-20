Honor expanded its Magic 6 series by launching the new Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate earlier this week in China. Now, the former subsidiary of Huawei seems to be gearing up to bring these new models to the Indian market. HTech's CEO Madhav Sheth on X asked followers about their preferences for a new launch in India by Honor, suggesting Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition or Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR options. Both handsets run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and are backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wireless charging.

Madhav Sheth on Tuesday (March 19) teased the imminent arrival of new Magic series phones in India. He posted images of both Honor Magic 6 Ultimate and Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, asking people about their preferred smartphone that they would like to see launched in India. "Which innovation are you most eager to see launch in India?" he asked, hinting that the company was looking to bring either of the two or both handsets to the country.

Which innovation are you most eager to see launch in India?



A. HONOR Magic6 Ultimate Edition

B. HONOR Magic6 RSR



Cast your vote now! pic.twitter.com/GZAwAntYTs — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) March 19, 2024

Honor unveiled the Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate in China earlier this week with a design inspired by Porsche's sports cars. The former is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,200) for the sole 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant, while the latter has an initial price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,600) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant

The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and feature a 6.80-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. They run on 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. They sport triple rear camera units led by a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom.

On the front, Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate feature a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor. They house a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wireless charging and 80W wired charging.

