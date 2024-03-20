Technology News
  Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 March 2024 15:41 IST
Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0

Highlights
  • Madhav Sheth asked people about their preferences for next release
  • They have triple rear camera units
  • Honor unveiled Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate in China
Honor expanded its Magic 6 series by launching the new Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate earlier this week in China. Now, the former subsidiary of Huawei seems to be gearing up to bring these new models to the Indian market. HTech's CEO Madhav Sheth on X asked followers about their preferences for a new launch in India by Honor, suggesting Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition or Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR options. Both handsets run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and are backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wireless charging.

Madhav Sheth on Tuesday (March 19) teased the imminent arrival of new Magic series phones in India. He posted images of both Honor Magic 6 Ultimate and Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, asking people about their preferred smartphone that they would like to see launched in India. "Which innovation are you most eager to see launch in India?" he asked, hinting that the company was looking to bring either of the two or both handsets to the country.

Honor unveiled the Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate in China earlier this week with a design inspired by Porsche's sports cars. The former is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,200) for the sole 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant, while the latter has an initial price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,600) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant

The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and feature a 6.80-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. They run on 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. They sport triple rear camera units led by a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom.

On the front, Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate feature a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor. They house a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wireless charging and 80W wired charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 180-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 24GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2800 pixels
Honor Magic 6 Ultimate

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 180-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2800 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Could Release GPT-5, the Next-Generation of Its Generative AI Model, Later This Year: Report

