Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to take place over the weekend and the e-commerce giant is set to offer several deals, and discounts during its sale that is exclusive to customers with a Prime subscription. You don't have to wait for the sale to begin though — as you can already avail of discounted prices for laptops, smart speakers, TV streaming devices, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, and computer accessories as part of Amazon's Prime Day Early Deals, and several offers are already live on the website and the mobile apps.

Ahead of the upcoming Prime Day sale, Amazon has begun to offer discounts and deals on several products on its website. Meanwhile, if you purchase select products using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit and debit cards, you can further lower the prices of those products.

However, it is worth noting that these additional discounts are only valid on some products, and you should check the listings for each product before making a purchase. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers that are part of Amazon's Prime Day Early Deals.

Asus Vivobook S 15 (2022)

Launched last year, the Asus Vivobook S 15 is powered by an Evo-certified Intel Core i5 CPU along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and packs a 70WHr battery. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display and weighs 1.8kg. The laptop is currently priced at Rs. 52,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 82,990. Bank card transactions can further lower the price of the laptop, according to the listing on Amazon.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 82,990)

Kindle Paperwhite (2022)

Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is currently on sale as part of the Prime Day Early Deal, and the device is priced at Rs. 11,999, which is lower than its Rs. 14,999 retail price. It sports a 6.8-inch display with a 300ppi pixel density, and features an adjustable backlight. The e-book reader is claimed to offer up to 10 weeks of battery backup, and can be charged via a USB Type-C port. It can also survive accidental immersion in water, according to Amazon.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The third-generation compact smart speaker from Amazon is a couple of versions behind the latest fifth-generation speaker. However, it is more compact than the newer model, and more importantly, it is currently on sale for Rs. 1,949 — a 57 percent discount from the listed price of Rs. 4,499 on Amazon. You can use English and Hindi voice commands with the Echo Dot to stream music, control your smart home appliances and devices, or simply as a Bluetooth speaker for your phone.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,949 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Samsung 980 1TB NVMe M.2 (2280) Internal SSD

If you're looking to upgrade the storage on your computer for improved performance, the Samsung 980 NVMe SSD drive is available at a discounted price — Rs. 5,998, much lower than the Rs. 16,199 price listed on the e-commerce website. This internal SSD is capable of sequential reads up to 3.5GB/s and sequential writes up to 3GB/s, according to the company. With 600TBW and a 5-year warranty, the SSD is claimed to offer optimised longevity.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,998 (MRP Rs. 16,199)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Desktop Processor

Amazon currently lists AMD's popular Ryzen 5 5600X CPU at a 60 percent discount as part of the platform's Prime Day Early Deals. The processor comprises six cores with a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. It supports DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz and PCIe Gen 4 connectivity. This isn't the most powerful or efficient processor you can buy today — it was launched in 2020 — but it is worth considering if you are looking at building a more affordable but powerful computer.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,598 (MRP Rs. 42,000)

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Amazon's second-generation Echo Buds TWS earphones are currently priced at Rs. 4,499 as part of an Amazon Prime Day Early Deal. It is equipped with dynamic drivers with support for active noise cancellation and a passthrough mode that allows you to be aware of your surroundings and have a conversation without taking off your earphones. The wireless headset also allows you to connect to two devices and seamlessly switch between them with multipoint pairing.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Gizga Essentials 3-in-1 Digital Gadgets Cleaning Kit

A multi-purpose device cleaning kit can come in handy when you want to keep more than one device clean. You can spray and wipe your device screens easily as the spray and cleaning rag are part of the same bottle. It is also compact — about the same size as a lipstick container — and can be washed with clean water and reused, according to the listing on Amazon. The product usually sells for around Rs. 400 instead of its listed price of Rs. 999, and you can purchase it for Rs. 299 as part of a Prime Day Early Deal.

Buy now at: Rs. 229 (MRP Rs. 999)

