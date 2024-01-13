Amazon Great Republic Day sale is now live for Prime members. Customers who have a Prime subscription can now access the company's ongoing sale. Other users will be able to purchase products at discounted prices when the sale is opened to everyone at 12pm on Saturday — which is when Flipkart's Republic Day sale is scheduled to begin. If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, tablet, laptop, smartwatch, or other consumer electronics, you can take advantage of lowered prices as well as bank offers and exchange discounts in order to lower the final price before placing an order.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best deals for Amazon Prime members

Now that the Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live, you can avail of discounts on several smartphones such as the iPhone 13, which now has an effective price of Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999), which is inclusive of a bank discount. You can also pick up the OnePlus Nord 3 5G at Rs. 26,999, which is lower than its launch price of Rs. 33,999. Similarly, the iQoo Neo 7 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999 if you take advantage of the additional SBI card discount, bringing the cost of the phone down from Rs. 29,999.

For customers who are in the market for a new laptop, the Dell Vostro 3510 is available at an effective price of Rs. 47,490. Similarly, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and HP 15s (Intel Core i3) are priced at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 35,390) and Rs. Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 39,699), respectively, while the Asus Vivobook 16X now costs Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 68,990).

The OnePlus 43-inch 4K LED TV that was previously retailing at Rs. 29,999, is now on sale at Rs. 23,990 as part of the ongoing sale. Similarly, the Vu 55-inch GloLED Series 4K LED TV currently costs Rs. 36,990 (previously Rs. 38,999). More expensive models like the LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV can be purchased at Rs. 84,990 (previously Rs. 1,09,990).

You can also pick up Amazon-branded devices like the Echo Dot (4th Gen, with clock) which is currently priced at Rs. 3,749 instead of its previous Rs. 5,499 price. The Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) now costs Rs. 18,999, down from Rs. 21,999. Meanwhile, the Fire Stick Lite with Alexia Voice Remote Lite is priced at Rs. 2,599 instead of Rs. 3,999.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for the latest Amazon Great Republic Day sale updates and guides to some of the best deals across various categories. You can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions, while exchanging eligible devices to lower the cost of the products you are purchasing during the ongoing sale event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.