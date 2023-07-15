Technology News
  Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Live Updates: Top Deals, Discounts and Offers on Laptops, Smartphones, Wireless Earphones, and TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Live Updates: Top Deals, Discounts and Offers on Laptops, Smartphones, Wireless Earphones, and TVs

Keep track of the best deals and discounts right here as they go live on Amazon during the ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2023 10:19 IST
Prime Day 2023 - Best deals on 5G smartphones under Rs. 30,000 Some of the best 5G smartphones you can buy today are currently available at slightly discounted prices during the ongoing Prime Day sale. These include recently launched smartphones from Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus. You will also be able to lower the price of these handsets by trading in an eligible older phone. Read the full list here!

GoPro Hero 9GoPro Hero 9 is a popular waterproof action camera that lets you click 20-megapixel photos and livestream video at 1080p resolution with its 23.6-megapixel sensor. It is currently priced at Rs. 29,989, down from its listed price of Rs. 49,500. You can also use SBI and ICICI Bank cards to avail of an additional discount of Rs. 500 on this action camera during the ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale. Buy now at: Rs. 29,989 (MRP Rs. 49,500)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale — the e-commerce platform's most noteworthy sale of the year for customers who have a Prime subscription — went live at midnight on Saturday. As part of the sale, Prime customers will get access to deals, discounts, and offers on a wide range of products. If you haven't signed up for Prime yet, you can follow this guide to get access to the latest offers over the weekend. And if you're planning to buy a new smartphone, smart TV, tablet, or a pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, you can now track these deals as they show up on the e-commerce website and the mobile app. You can read though our coverage of the best deals across top categories that can maximise your savings during the ongoing sale. 

While you read about the latest discounts and deals, don't forget to stay tuned to our social channels by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to discover handpicked deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, TWS earphones, home appliances, speakers, smart TVs, and other devices during the Prime Day sale.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals, Discounts and Offers on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

