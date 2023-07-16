Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 to End Soon: Grab Best Deals on Ink Tank Printers

For some of the pocket-friendly deals on printers, we have curated a list of products that you can choose from.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is going to end soon, as the second day of the sale is nearly over. But fret not, as we have covered some of the best deals and discounts for you throughout various range of products this Prime Day Sale 2023. However, if you were wondering to look for deals on printers, and did not find a perfect guide yet, we are here to help. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale is a great opportunity for all Prime members, as it is exclusive only to subscribed members. The Prime Day 2023 Sale started on July 15 and will end tonight.

For some of the pocket-friendly deals on printers, we have curated a list of products that you can choose from. It is also to be noted that the e-commerce website is providing an instant 10 percent discount on select SBI and ICICI Bank cards. Moreover, you can also club the available discount with an exchange offer to get more discounts.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Ink Tank Printers

HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-one Colour Printer

While buying a printer, it is always best to go for a multifunctional printer that also provides coloured prints. HP Smart Tank 529 is a product that you can rely on for home or office use. It supports devices on Windows 10, Windows 11, or Windows 7. It can be used as a printer, scanner, or copier, and for monochrome as well as coloured printouts. The printer can work on different types of papers, including those with matte and glossy finish.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,748 (MRP Rs. 14,552)

Canon PIXMA G3000 All in One Ink Tank Printer

If you want to opt for more page quantity support, the Canon PIXMA G3000 printer may be your next buy. With function for printing, scanning, and copying, this printer comes with two additional black ink bottles on purchase. Each ink bottle provides 6000 monochrome prints and 7000 colour prints. There are more options to choose from if you wish to add more coloured bottles to your purchase. The printer can be connected using WiFi or USB.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 18,295)

Brother DCP-T226 Ink Tank Multifunction Printer

With support for three function — print, copy, scan — the Brother DCP-T226 Printer comes in black and white colour variants. However, the black variant is priced slightly higher than the white colour model. It can print 7500 monochrome pages and 5000 coloured pages if all ink refills are filled. It can be connected using a USB cable, and comes with support for refillable ink tank.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,998 (MRP Rs. 13,990)

Canon PIXMA G2012 All in One Ink Tank Colour Printer

Another Canon printer, the PIXMA G2012 also provides support for multifunction. Priced at Rs. 11,549, this printer get USB connectivity. It is recommended mostly for home use. While each black bottle can yield 6000 prints, the coloured bottle can provide 7000 prints. It gets OS connectivity support for devices running on Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7 SP1.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,549 (MRP Rs. 15,275)

HP Ink Tank 316 All-in-one Colour Printer

Last, but definitely not the least is this printer from HP, which can support maximum page prints. With 7500 black prints and 8000 colour pages, the printer only gets USB connectivity support. It is compatible with devices running on Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows 7. The printer is available at Rs. 9,999, while the original price is listed at Rs. 13,879.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,879)

