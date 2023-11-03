Amazon is handing out some of the biggest discounts on a wide range of items during its Great Indian Festival sale that kicked off for Prime members in India on October 7 and for all others in the country on October 8. The sale is in its last leg, with the Finale Days that started on November 1. Customers have the opportunity until November 10 to grab multiple products such as electronics, furniture, home appliances, fashion items, and more at significantly lower prices.

The additional bank offers on select payment modes are another enticing aspect of the ongoing sale. It helps lower an item's effective price to a range below the initial deal price. If you make any purchases using ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards or opt for the Credit Card EMI options during the Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, you can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 6,500. If users choose the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card payment method, they can receive a 5 percent instant discount and 5 percent cashback offers. Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank credit card users can also get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,500, respectively. If you use a One Card, you may avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 8,250. All these offers are conditional.

For many items, particularly electronic products, an exchange option is also available offered for users. Club that together with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days deal price and bank discounts, the exchange offer brings the effective price of the product even lower. Throughout the sale, we have kept you updated with lists of tablets, laptops, smart TVs, large home appliances and more that are available with great offers. Following are some of the best deals you can avail of on smartphones from leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung and more with lucrative additional bank offers.

Top Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and More Smartphones During Ongoing Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.