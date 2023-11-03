Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days will last till November 10.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 November 2023 13:56 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 (pictured) is powered by an A15 Bionic SoC

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great India Festival Finale Days sale started on November 1
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers
  • The bank offers available currently are conditional
Advertisement

Amazon is handing out some of the biggest discounts on a wide range of items during its Great Indian Festival sale that kicked off for Prime members in India on October 7 and for all others in the country on October 8. The sale is in its last leg, with the Finale Days that started on November 1. Customers have the opportunity until November 10 to grab multiple products such as electronics, furniture, home appliances, fashion items, and more at significantly lower prices.

The additional bank offers on select payment modes are another enticing aspect of the ongoing sale. It helps lower an item's effective price to a range below the initial deal price. If you make any purchases using ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards or opt for the Credit Card EMI options during the Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, you can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 6,500. If users choose the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card payment method, they can receive a 5 percent instant discount and 5 percent cashback offers. Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank credit card users can also get a discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,500, respectively. If you use a One Card, you may avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 8,250. All these offers are conditional.

For many items, particularly electronic products, an exchange option is also available offered for users. Club that together with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days deal price and bank discounts, the exchange offer brings the effective price of the product even lower. Throughout the sale, we have kept you updated with lists of tablets, laptops, smart TVs, large home appliances and more that are available with great offers. Following are some of the best deals you can avail of on smartphones from leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung and more with lucrative additional bank offers.

Top Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 and More Smartphones During Ongoing Amazon Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
iPhone 13 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 55,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Rs. 28,998 Rs. 24,499
Samsung Galaxy M34 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 14,999
iQoo Z7s Rs. 23,999 Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy M14 Rs. 17,990 Rs. 10,490
Lava Agni 2 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 17,999
Realme Narzo 50i Prime Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,569
Redmi Note 12 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 10,499
OnePlus 11R 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 37,999
Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,299

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, iQoo Z7s, Samsung Galaxy M14, Lava Agni 2 5G, Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Redmi Note 12, OnePlus 11R 5G, Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, Lava, Realme, Redmi, Tecno
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Files Patent Describing New Ways to Mount Its S Pen to a Foldable Device: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How to Enable Car Crash Detection Feature on Pixel Phones in India
  2. Best Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, More During Ongoing Amazon Sale
  3. iQoo 12 Pro Features Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  4. OnePlus 12 Camera Details, Samples Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ May Get This New Camera
  6. Vivo X100 Camera Details Tipped Ahead of November 13 Launch
  7. YouTube Premium Set to Get More Expensive in These Seven Countries
  8. Moto G Power 5G (2024) Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  10. These Motorola Phones are Discounted During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Pro Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant: Check Bank Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Tipped Again; Said to Debut Earlier Than Expected
  3. OnePlus Pad to Get OnePlus Open’s Open Canvas Feature
  4. Oppo Find X7 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Get Sony LYT-900 Sensor
  5. Google Expands Pixel’s Car Crash Detection to India: Here’s How to Enable the Feature
  6. Apple M3 Max Benchmark Scores Reveal Performance on Par With M2 Ultra Chip
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Big Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3, Samsung Galaxy M34, More
  8. Realme GT 5 Pro Tipped to Feature New Sony-LYTIA Camera Sensor
  9. Samsung Files Patent Describing New Ways to Mount Its S Pen to a Foldable Device: Report
  10. Instagram Rolling Out Stories-Like Song Lyrics Feature to Reels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »