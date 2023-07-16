Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 ends tonight at 11:59 pm. There are plenty of deals across gadgets and tech accessories available for Prime members on the e-commerce website. Deals across laptop backpacks, chargers, USB Type-C cables, tripods, selfie sticks, phone and tablet stands, and more are currently live on Amazon India. If you were looking to buy something affordable but useful, then we've got an excellent list for you. We've compiled a list that includes some of the best tech deals under Rs. 500 that you should check out before the sale ends.

Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSD card

A microSD card is an easy way to expand the storage on your smartphone, though you'll need a phone with a microSD card slot. When you add more storage, you can take more photos and videos, and install more apps on your handset. The Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSD card adds 64GB storage to your smartphone, and costs less than Rs. 500 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Buy now at: Rs. 439

Tygot Bluetooth selfie stick with remote

Selfies are still all the rage, and you can take better group shots when you have a selfie stick with you. This Prime Day Sale, you could check out the Tygot Bluetooth selfie stick, which comes with a remote for hands-free selfies. The selfie stick can expand up to 15 feet and is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Buy now at: Rs. 328

Gizga Essentials 3-in-1 phone cleaner

It's always a good idea to keep your smartphone and laptop screen clean, as they're known to host millions of bacteria. Also, nobody likes a display smudged with fingerprints, oil stains, dirt, etc. The Gizga Essentials 3-in-1 phone cleaner is a useful tool to have. It contains a microfibre cloth and a cleaning solution in to a single package that's easy to keep with you. Simply spray the liquid and wipe using the integrated cleaning cloth.

Buy now at: Rs. 249

Lenovo 15.6" (39.62cm) Slim Everyday backpack

The Lenovo Slim Everyday backpack can keep all your essential tech products in one place. This backpack supports up to a 15.6-inch laptop and comes with padded storage compartments. It features a minimalist design, and comes with a large enough main compartment for all your gear. There's also a padded sleeve for tablets.

Buy now at: Rs. 398

Boat 20W USB Type-C PD charger

Most smartphones have a USB Type-C charging port these days, so it could be useful to have a spare USB Type-C charger with you at all times. The Boat 20W USB Type-C PD wall charger features a USB Type-C port and offers up to 20W fast charging. It features surge protection, over-current protection, and short circuit protection. The charger also has an auto-detect feature that can adapt to your device's charging needs.

Buy now at: Rs. 448

Gizga Essentials gadget organiser case

A gadget organiser can come in handy when travelling as you can easily keep all your small gadgets and cables in one place. It's easier to carry at airports, and there's also less clutter. The Gizga Essentials gadget organiser case offers enough space for your cables, chargers, earphones, SD cards, power banks, flash drives, and more.

Buy now at: Rs. 429

Tygot gorilla tripod for smartphones

Smartphone tripods are useful when you want to take steady shots, self portraits, and group shots. Some premium smartphones also feature night modes that work best if you to keep them steady for long periods of time. The Tygot gorilla tripod has a height of 13 inches and comes with a smartphone holder. It also comes with a Bluetooth remote trigger to easily take photos.

Buy now at: Rs. 329

ELV mobile phone mount tabletop holder

You can use this ELV mobile phone mount tabletop holder to effortlessly position your smartphone or a smaller size tablet on a flat surface. If you like to watch movies on your phone or tablet, then this is a good way to spend a little money.

Buy now at: Rs. 72

Qubo Smart Bulb

A smart bulb can be the gateway to a smart home. It will lets you experience the convenience of a smart home environment where you can just turn on lights with a voice command or an app. The Qubo smart bulb offers 16 million colours, brightness control, 16 preset scenes, a timer, and easy app control with the Qubo mobile app. The smart bulb has a 9W rating and uses a B22 mount.

Buy now at: Rs. 498

Mi USB Type-C 100cm fast charge cable

With our lives taken over by devices, it could be a good idea to carry a spare charging cable and a charger at all times. The Mi USB Type-C cable is inexpensive and is claimed to support fast charging up to 22.5W. It can be used with all kinds of devices that have a USB Type-C port for charging. This charging cable is available for under Rs. 200 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Buy now at: Rs. 198

