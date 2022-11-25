Black Friday 2022 has given various e-commerce platforms another reason to attract customers with a wide range of deals and offers. Black Friday sales have been a craze in the US and have started to grow in popularity in India in recent years. We recently covered a list of the best deals on consumer electronics and discounts on software for Black Friday. However, you can also increase your savings with some several deals on fashion and luxury products. Companies like Myntra, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, and more are offering discounts on fashion items as part of their Black Friday sales in India. If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe in time for the upcoming Christmas holidays, don't miss the deals listed below.

Black Friday 2022 sale: Best Marks & Spencer deals

Marks & Spencer is offering a flat 20 percent discount on a wide range of fashion items. The platform has also announced deals on a range of clothing for men, women and children with a flat 50 percent discount. These range from tops, trousers, and more. The Marks & Spencer Black Friday sale will last till Sunday.

Black Friday 2022 sale: Best Myntra deals

Myntra's Black Friday Haul, which also ends on Sunday, is currently offering discounts between 40 to 80 percent. You can also avail of a flat 80 percent, or a 70 percent, and 60 percent discounts available on products ranging from smartwatches to men's and women's apparel. During, this period, Punjab National Bank and Citi Bank customers can get a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases.

Black Friday 2022 sale: Best Tata Cliq deals

Tata Cliq is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on clothing for mens and women during its Black Friday sale, which will end on November 29. There is also a 10 percent instant discount available on purchases made via ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Meanwhile, Tata Cliq Luxury is also hosting a Black Friday sale till November 28, with huge discounts on premium brands like Boss, Brooks Brothers, Steve Madden, and Swarovski.

Black Friday 2022 sale: Best Nykaa deals

Nykaa is offering an up to 50 percent discount as part of its Pink Friday promotion. There are also up to 40 percent discounts available on some of the best-selling combos on the site. HDFC Bank card holders also get the benefit of a 10 percent discount and Easy EMI options.

Black Friday 2022 sale: Best Puma deals

Puma's Black Friday Sale will be live till November 28. It brings a flat 25 percent discount on new-season arrivals for men, women, and children. Meanwhile, the Refresh Your Wardrobe offer will bring an additional 40 percent discount over the flat 25 percent discount on the price of select items, according to the retailer's website.

