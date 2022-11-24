Technology News
Black Friday Sale India, Cyber Monday 2022: Best Deals on Electronics, Games, More

Amazon is offering a 70 percent discount on products from international brands.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 24 November 2022 17:28 IST
Black Friday Sale India, Cyber Monday 2022: Best Deals on Electronics, Games, More

Photo Credit: Croma

Croma's Black Friday 2022 sale will be live till November 27

Highlights
  • Steam, PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store offering great deals on games
  • Myntra, Tata Cliq sale offers will go live on Friday
  • Surfshark is offering 84 percent off on its 24-month subscription plan

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 are just around the corner. These sales usually take place in the US after Thanksgiving and are arguably the biggest annual tech shopping events in the country. Several companies have already started their global promotions, which are also available in other countries. Such deals have begun to catch on in India as well, and companies like Amazon, Croma, Tata Cliq, and Vijay Sales are now offering discounts on a range of products. You can also purchase games at discounted rates. If you missed out on the Diwali offers or are looking for Christmas presents, this might be one of the last major sales in the country before the end of the year.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022 sale: Best Amazon deals

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 70 percent on a wide range of products from international brands as part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. The Viomi SE robot vacuum cleaner has received a 58 percent discount brining its price down to Rs. 16,990. You can even get the Huion Kamvas Pro 13 drawing tablet that sports a 13.3-inch 2.5K QLED display at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999
There are great deals available on audio products like earphones and soundbars. You can purchase the Sony MDR-ZX110A at a discounted price of Rs. 799. These wired headphones are equipped with 30mm dynamic drivers. The Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV soundbar has received a massive 80 percent price cut, which has reduced its price to Rs. 1,999.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022 sale: Best Croma deals

Croma began its Black Friday promotion on November 18 which will end on Sunday. During this period, ICICI Bank card holders can get up to 10 percent discount on their purchases. You can purchase the Foxsky 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Android TV for just Rs. 20,999 — a 75 percent discount. The Fire-Boltt Hurricane smartwatch has also received a 78 percent discount, which has brought its cost down to Rs. 1,999. There are also great deals available on smartphones from brands like Vivo, Realme, and Oppo.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022 sale: Best Noise deals

Noise Black Friday sale began on November 22 and ends on Friday. You can avail of a 64 percent discount on Noise Air Buds 2 TWS earphones and get them for Rs. 1,799. The firm is offering a 54 percent discount on the Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Max smartwatch which brings the price down to Rs. 2,299.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022 sale: Best Gaming deals

Steam has already launched its annual Autumn Sale that will run until November 29. With discounts of up to 85 percent available on popular PC titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, and more, it is one of the best times of the year to pick up your next favourite title. Other popular gaming stores also have Black Friday promotions live on their respective platforms. The PlayStation Store is offering up to 70 percent discount on games like Fifa 23 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Epic Games Store Black Friday 2022 sale will last till November 29 with great offers on PC games like A Plague Tale: Requiem and Gotham Knights. In addition, Xbox Black Friday Sale is also currently live. It brings great offers on popular titles, including Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022 sale: Best Vijay Sales deals

Between Friday and Sunday, you can take advantage of the great deals being offered at Vijay Sales retail and online stores. RBL Bank, HSBC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, and RuPay customers can get discounts of up to Rs 7,500. The store will also offer buyers No Cost EMI options, for Bajaj Finserv card holders. There will be offers for Apple's iPhone models starting at Rs. 56,900. In addition, you will be able to avail a discount of up to 44 percent on gaming laptops.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022 sale: Best VPN deals

You can currently take advantage of some great deals being offered by VPN subscriptions. Surfshark is currently offering an 84 percent discount on its 24-month subscription plan with a cost of Rs. 167.74 per month. In addition, you will get a 2-month subscription at no extra cost. NordVPN is also offering a 68 percent discount on its two-year Complete subscription plan for $5.29 (roughly Rs. 450) per month. You also get a 3-month subscription at no extra cost.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2022 sale: Upcoming Tata Cliq, Myntra sales

Tata Cliq's Black Friday sale will begin on Friday and last till November 29. You will be able to get up to 85 percent on a wide range of products, including footwear, gadgets, fashion, and more. ICICI Bank customers will be able to take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases along with free shipping.

Meanwhile, Myntra's Black Friday Haul sale starts on Friday and will end on Sunday. During this period, Citi Bank and Punjab National Bank customers will be able to enjoy a 10 percent discount on their purchases.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Black Friday, Black Friday 2022, Cyber Monday, Cyber Monday 2022, Sale Offers
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch as Edtech Firms Face Post-Pandemic Challenges
Black Friday Sale India, Cyber Monday 2022: Best Deals on Electronics, Games, More
