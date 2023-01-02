Technology News

How to Check Any Traffic Challan Status Online

NDTV’s online tool lets you check the status of any online traffic challan that might have been against your vehicle.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 January 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Highlights
  • It's easy to check whether you have any outstanding challans
  • You can pay traffic fines online using any convenient payment method
  • Sign up if you want to be notified of any future challan by SMS or email

With CCTV cameras tracking traffic violations everywhere in India, you might be accused of breaking traffic rules. The system is intended to weed out inaccuracies and promote transparency. However, it's possible for errors to creep in. So, how do you make sure that your car has been identified correctly? For this, NDTV has launched an online tool that will let you check the status of any online traffic challan issued against your vehicle. Just visit www.ndtv.com/tools, where you can check your online traffic challan, as well as check the latest petrol and diesel prices in major cities, calculate loan repayments, and much more. Follow these simple steps to check the status and pay online traffic challan. Let's get started.

How to use NDTV challan tracker:

First up, log on to www.ndtv.com/tools

Then, go to the Challans section

All you need to enter are the details of your vehicle. Enter the registration number and the last five characters of its chassis number or engine number and then hit ‘Go'.

If your vehicle hasn't been issued an online traffic challan, it won't show up.

If by any chance you have been accused of violating traffic rules and a challan has been issued, records of all of them will surface, showing you the exact dates, times, and locations.

You will also find a picture captured on the CCTV as proof that the violation took place.

You will then see instructions to pay the fine online using a credit or debit card, or online banking.

If you would like to be notified via email or SMS about any future challans issued against your car, you can enter your email ID and phone number.

Online traffic challan in India

As per the latest amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, violations that can result in a traffic challan include driving rashly or under the influence of intoxicants, speeding, jumping signals, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, overloading a car or two-wheeler with people, driving when underage or without carrying a valid drivers' license, driving without insurance or a vehicle fitness certificate, violating road markers, failing to give appropriate signals, ignoring the instructions of traffic police, and more.

You can avoid a traffic challan by obeying the rules, being mindful of traffic conditions, and having your documents available and up to date. In case you do receive a notification, you have a limited time to pay the traffic challan. The online challan check available with NDTV Tools is integrated across most states and territories in India.

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
