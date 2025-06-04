Poco F7 is expected to arrive in select global markets later this month. A new report sheds some light on the launch timeline of the upcoming handset. The Poco F7 may be introduced in India alongside the global model. They key features and specifications of the purported smartphone have also been leaked. The global and Indian variants of the standard Poco F7 are tipped to come with different batteries. The standard model is expected to join the Pro and Ultra versions, which were unveiled in some regions in March.

Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications (Expected)

The global variant of the Poco F7 is expected to launch in the third week of June, possibly on June 17 or June 19, according to a report by Smartprix. The report added that the smartphone might also be launched in India on the same day.

The report claimed that the Poco F7 will be similar to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro that was launched in China. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will likely ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

All variants of the Poco F7 are expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to have IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is said to feature a metal middle frame. The phone is also equipped with an IR blaster.

For optics, the Poco F7 is expected to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will have a 20-megapixel front camera sensor, for selfies and video calls.

The Indian variant of the Poco F7 is tipped to pack a 7,550mAh battery, while the global version will likely get a smaller 6,550mAh cell. Both models are expected to come with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Notably, the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro were launched in select global markets in March. They are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. The Ultra option has a 5,300mAh battery, while the Poco F7 Pro packs a 6,000mAh cell. Both phones feature a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary rear camera, and the Ultra variant gets a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2.5x optical zoom.