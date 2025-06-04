Technology News
English Edition

Poco F7 Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Indian Variant Tipped to Feature Larger Battery

The global variant of the Poco F7 is said to be similar to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which has already been launched in China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2025 18:57 IST
Poco F7 Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Indian Variant Tipped to Feature Larger Battery

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F7 Ultra and Pro variants were launched in select global markets in March

Highlights
  • Poco F7 is said to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED LTPS display
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
  • The Poco F7 Indian variant could pack a 7,550mAh battery
Advertisement

Poco F7 is expected to arrive in select global markets later this month. A new report sheds some light on the launch timeline of the upcoming handset. The Poco F7 may be introduced in India alongside the global model. They key features and specifications of the purported smartphone have also been leaked. The global and Indian variants of the standard Poco F7 are tipped to come with different batteries. The standard model is expected to join the Pro and Ultra versions, which were unveiled in some regions in March.

Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications (Expected)

The global variant of the Poco F7 is expected to launch in the third week of June, possibly on June 17 or June 19, according to a report by Smartprix. The report added that the smartphone might also be launched in India on the same day. 

The report claimed that the Poco F7 will be similar to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro that was launched in China. The handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will likely ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

All variants of the Poco F7 are expected to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K flat LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to have IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is said to feature a metal middle frame. The phone is also equipped with an IR blaster.

For optics, the Poco F7 is expected to be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will have a 20-megapixel front camera sensor, for selfies and video calls. 

The Indian variant of the Poco F7 is tipped to pack a 7,550mAh battery, while the global version will likely get a smaller 6,550mAh cell. Both models are expected to come with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Notably, the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro were launched in select global markets in March. They are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. The Ultra option has a 5,300mAh battery, while the Poco F7 Pro packs a 6,000mAh cell. Both phones feature a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary rear camera, and the Ultra variant gets a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2.5x optical zoom.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco F7, Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Poco F7 Features, Poco, Poco F7 Series, Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of Debut
Australia Limits Crypto ATM Transactions to AUD 5,000 in Bid to Curb Scams, Money Laundering

Related Stories

Poco F7 Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Indian Variant Tipped to Feature Larger Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: Know Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus 13s Key Specifications, Features Revealed via Amazon Listing
  4. Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. You Can Now Try Out Gemini 2.5's Native Audio Dialog Generation
  6. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Debut With a 2nm A20 Chip in 2026
  7. Qualcomm Fixes These Zero-Day Security Vulnerabilities Used By Hackers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G to Be Available in Four Memory Configurations, Three Colour Options: Report
  2. Tales of Kenzera: Zau Developer Announces Horror Game Dead Take, Pocketpair Set to Publish
  3. Poco F7 Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Indian Variant Tipped to Feature Larger Battery
  4. Reliance, Airtel Group Challenges 'Low' India Satcom Fee Which Can Help Starlink
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. Australia Limits Crypto ATM Transactions to AUD 5,000 in Bid to Curb Scams, Money Laundering
  7. Google Opens Access to Gemini 2.5 Native Audio Dialog and Controllable Speech Generation in Preview
  8. Vi, Vivo Partner to Offer Vivo V50e Buyers in India an Exclusive 5G Bundled Plan
  9. Google Weather in Search Reportedly Testing AI-Powered Summaries In Some Cities
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Fold Said to Debut With 2nm A20 Chipset in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »