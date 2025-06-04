Google Weather in Search is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will show a short text summary of current weather conditions. As per the report, the feature currently shows up for some US cities, and describes local conditions such as wind, probability of rain, any pressure-system build-up, and temperature patterns. This AI-generated feature is reportedly only visible when users look for the weather of a city on Google Search via the Google app on Android and iOS.

Google Weather Reportedly Tests an AI Feature

According to a 9to5Google report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is testing a new AI feature within the Google Weather experience in Search. Currently, when users search for weather in their city or another region, a widget-like experience opens up that shows a visual card, as well as other details such as precipitation, wind, and humidity.

AI-generated summary in Google Weather experience

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

However, the report claims that the company is now adding AI-generated text summaries of weather in specific cities. This text summary reportedly appears between the hourly and 10-day forecast infographics. Based on the example shared by the publication, the summary includes information such as wind formations, pressure systems, rain and thunderstorm possibilities, as well as temperature rise and drop patterns.

The summary is followed by a URL icon, tapping which opens a list of websites users can check to get more details, as per the report. Google is also said to be displaying a message underneath the summary which says, “Generative AI is experimental.”

This AI-generated summary is reportedly only appearing for certain cities. The publication found it working for “weather Los Angeles” and “weather San Diego,” while other cities did not show it. Gadgets 360 staff members were not able to see the AI summary for the mentioned cities, which means that access to the feature is likely limited to some users in the US. It is unclear when the company might release it widely.

Notably, the report claimed that the feature can currently only be seen in the Google app and mobile web. It does not appear when a user is logged out of their Google account or on the desktop web.