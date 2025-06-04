Technology News
OnePlus 13s India Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications and How to Watch Livestream

OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India at 12pm tomorrow.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2025 14:56 IST
OnePlus 13s India Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications and How to Watch Livestream

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13s will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13s will debut with a suite of new AI features
  • The OnePlus 13s will go on sale via Amazon
  • It will have a G1 Wi-Fi chipset
OnePlus 13s is all set to go official in India on Thursday (June 5). The launch event will be streamed live on YouTube. Building up hype around the launch of the OnePlus 13s, the Chinese electronics giant has posted teasers revealing several details of the phone. It is confirmed to come in three colourways in the country with a compact form factor. The OnePlus 13s is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It boasts a new Plus Key and ships with OnePlus AI features.

OnePlus 13s Launch: How to watch the livestream?

The launch event for the OnePlus 13s will begin on June 5 at 12:00pm IST (noon). The event will be livestreamed via the OnePlus India YouTube channel and the company's India website. Customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the OnePlus India website to get the latest updates about the event. Interested readers can watch it right here via the embedded video below.

 

OnePlus 13s Price in India: Expected

Pricing details of the OnePlus 13s are yet to be disclosed officially, but OnePlus India CEO, Robin Liu had confirmed recently that it will be positioned between the OnePlus 13 and 13R, offering flagship-level performance at a more affordable price. Therefore, we can expect the handset to cost between Rs. 42,999 (OnePlus 13R) and Rs. 69,999 (OnePlus 13). Meanwhile, a leak suggested a Rs. 55,000 price tag for the handset. 

The OnePlus 13s is speculated to arrive as the rebadged OnePlus 13T that was launched in the Chinese market in April with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If this is the case, then the OnePlus 13s may be priced in India similarly to the Chinese OnePlus 13T.

The OnePlus 13s will go on sale via Amazon, official OnePlus website, and various offline retailers in the country. It is confirmed to be available in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk colourways.

OnePlus 13s Specifications

So far, OnePlus has only revealed a few key specifications of the OnePlus 13s. It is confirmed to ship with a 6.32-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The handset will offer a Plus key that replaces the alert slider. It is expected to pack 12GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage

The OnePlus 13s will debut with a suite of new AI features, collectively branded as OnePlus AI. It is teased to feature a 32-megapixel front camera with auto-focus capabilities. OnePlus has not revealed the rear camera details of the phone, but it is expected to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

For connectivity, the OnePlus 13s will have a G1 Wi-Fi chipset and will support 5.5G connectivity in India. The battery capacity is still unknown, but the company states that the handset will offer the best battery life ever on a OnePlus smartphone.

The OnePlus 13s is tipped to be 8.15mm thick and could weigh 185g.

