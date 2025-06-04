Technology News
English Edition

Reliance, Airtel Group Challenges 'Low' India Satcom Fee Which Can Help Starlink

The process of Starlink getting a license is "nearly complete" in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 June 2025 19:19 IST
Reliance, Airtel Group Challenges 'Low' India Satcom Fee Which Can Help Starlink

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance and Airtel have signed distribution deals in March for Starlink equipment

Highlights
  • Starlink had lobbied India not to auction spectrum but just assign licen
  • Reliance and others have spent billions of dollars to get 5G spectrum
  • Starlink said spectrum is a resource that should be shared by firms
Advertisement

A group representing Indian telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel has said their businesses will suffer if India prices satellite spectrum at "unjustifiably low" rates that benefit satellite internet services such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

India's telecom regulator in May proposed satellite service providers pay four percent of their annual revenue to the government for offering services. Starlink had lobbied India not to auction spectrum but just assign licences in line with a global trend, saying it is a natural resource that should be shared by companies.

The Cellular Operators Association of India in a May 29 letter to the telecoms ministry sought a review of those pricing proposals, saying traditional players pay higher upfront auction charges for telecoms spectrum which make their payments to the government for spectrum roughly 21 percent higher, when compared to what satellite players would pay.

"Price per MHz should be equivalent or at least comparable for both, especially when used to reach the same consumers for identical services," said the letter, seen by Reuters.

"Satellite services can offer competitive and affordable alternatives to terrestrial broadband," it added.

Reliance, led by Asia's richest man Ambani, and Airtel didn't respond to Reuters' request for comment. Starlink was not immediately available for comment.

A senior Indian government source told Reuters on Wednesday the telecoms ministry is still reviewing the pricing recommendations made by the regulator, adding such industry concerns have been raised in the past.

Telecom players like Reliance Jio are concerned they will be offering similar wireless broadband services as satellite providers but paying much more, said an industry source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Reliance and others have spent nearly $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,71,773 crore) in recent years to get 5G spectrum via auctions to offer telecom, data and broadband services.

Ambani's company unsuccessfully lobbied New Delhi for months to auction satellite spectrum, and not allot it administratively as Musk's Starlink wanted.

Though Reliance and Airtel have signed distribution deals in March for Starlink equipment, they will continue to compete with Musk's offerings to customers once launched.

The process of Starlink getting a license is "nearly complete", telecoms minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told The Print news website on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Starlink, Elon Musk, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani
Australia Limits Crypto ATM Transactions to AUD 5,000 in Bid to Curb Scams, Money Laundering
Tales of Kenzera: Zau Developer Announces Horror Game Dead Take, Pocketpair Set to Publish

Related Stories

Reliance, Airtel Group Challenges 'Low' India Satcom Fee Which Can Help Starlink
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: Know Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo T4 Ultra to Launch in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus 13s Key Specifications, Features Revealed via Amazon Listing
  4. Poco F7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. You Can Now Try Out Gemini 2.5's Native Audio Dialog Generation
  6. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Debut With a 2nm A20 Chip in 2026
  7. Qualcomm Fixes These Zero-Day Security Vulnerabilities Used By Hackers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G to Be Available in Four Memory Configurations, Three Colour Options: Report
  2. Tales of Kenzera: Zau Developer Announces Horror Game Dead Take, Pocketpair Set to Publish
  3. Poco F7 Global Launch Timeline Leaked; Indian Variant Tipped to Feature Larger Battery
  4. Reliance, Airtel Group Challenges 'Low' India Satcom Fee Which Can Help Starlink
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. Australia Limits Crypto ATM Transactions to AUD 5,000 in Bid to Curb Scams, Money Laundering
  7. Google Opens Access to Gemini 2.5 Native Audio Dialog and Controllable Speech Generation in Preview
  8. Vi, Vivo Partner to Offer Vivo V50e Buyers in India an Exclusive 5G Bundled Plan
  9. Google Weather in Search Reportedly Testing AI-Powered Summaries In Some Cities
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Fold Said to Debut With 2nm A20 Chipset in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »