Realme 15 5G is expected to launch in India as a successor to Realme 14 5G. Realme is yet to formally confirm its existence, but a new leak suggests the Realme 15's possible colour options, RAM and storage details. It is said to come in three finishes and four RAM and storage configurations in the country. It is tipped to pack up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 512GB of storage. The Realme 15 is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Realme 15 5G Memory Configurations, Colour Options (Expected)

Citing unnamed retail sources, 91Mobiles Hindi reports that the Realme 15 5G will launch in India soon, with the model number RMX5106. The handset will reportedly be available in four RAM and storage options in the country: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB. It is said to be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000.

The Realme 15 5G will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink and Velvet Green colour options, as per the report. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and could feature a 6,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Realme is expected to equip the handset with a flat AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS. It is also said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

The purported Realme 15 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Realme 14 5G, which was unveiled in select global markets in March. That handset has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 16-megapixel front camera. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

