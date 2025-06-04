Technology News
Vi, Vivo Partner to Offer Vivo V50e Buyers in India an Exclusive 5G Bundled Plan

The exclusive bundled plan is available to Vi users in India who purchase the Vivo V50e between April 17 and June 30.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 June 2025 17:06 IST
Vi, Vivo Partner to Offer Vivo V50e Buyers in India an Exclusive 5G Bundled Plan

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50e (pictured) was launched in India in April

Highlights
  • Vi has priced the exclusive bundled plan at Rs. 1,197
  • The exclusive plan is valid for 84 days
  • The plan offers access to up to a 12-month Vi Movies & TV subscription
Vi has partnered with Vivo India to offer an exclusive prepaid bundle plan with 5G connectivity and free access to OTT platforms for Vivo V50e buyers. With this bundled plan, Vi prepaid users in India can enjoy OTT and Live TV subscriptions for up to 12 months. They can also get unlimited calling benefits alongside 3GB of daily data. This offer is available for existing Vi users as well as new customers. It will be available to Vivo V50e buyers till the end of the month. 

Vivo V50e Vi 5G Bundled Plan

Vi revealed in a press release that an exclusive prepaid plan of Rs. 1,197 has been introduced in India for Vivo V50e buyers. This plan is valid for 84 days and offers access to up to a 12-month Vi Movies & TV subscription, 17 OTT platforms, including Jio Hotstar, Zee 5, Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Fancode and more. Customers can enjoy over 350 live TV channels as well. They can get 3GB data benefits per day alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 free daily SMS.

The company revealed that the exclusive prepaid plan is accessible to existing and new Vi users. It is applicable for all those who purchase the Vivo V50e handset between April 17 and June 30, 2025. To activate the offer, users need to insert a Vi prepaid SIM into the phone and recharge with the exclusive Rs. 1,197 plan.

The first three months' access to the Vi Movies & TV subscription will be activated after the first Rs. 1,197 recharge. The remaining nine months of free access will be activated following the next three Rs. 1,197 recharges made within a year of the initial purchase, the company explains. 

Customers can download the Vi Movies & TV app and log in with their Vi number on the Vivo V50e to start streaming. They can use the same number to log in to their Smart TV to stream on a bigger screen.

Notably, the Vivo V50e was launched in India in April with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. At launch, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

Vi added that its latest partnership with Vivo aligns with Vi's 5G rollout in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, and Chandigarh. The leading telecom operator plans to expand 5G connectivity to 17 priority circles in the country by August 2025. 

Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo V50e, Vivo V50e Price in India, Vivo, Vi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Vi, Vivo Partner to Offer Vivo V50e Buyers in India an Exclusive 5G Bundled Plan
Comment

