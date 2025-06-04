Vi has partnered with Vivo India to offer an exclusive prepaid bundle plan with 5G connectivity and free access to OTT platforms for Vivo V50e buyers. With this bundled plan, Vi prepaid users in India can enjoy OTT and Live TV subscriptions for up to 12 months. They can also get unlimited calling benefits alongside 3GB of daily data. This offer is available for existing Vi users as well as new customers. It will be available to Vivo V50e buyers till the end of the month.

Vivo V50e Vi 5G Bundled Plan

Vi revealed in a press release that an exclusive prepaid plan of Rs. 1,197 has been introduced in India for Vivo V50e buyers. This plan is valid for 84 days and offers access to up to a 12-month Vi Movies & TV subscription, 17 OTT platforms, including Jio Hotstar, Zee 5, Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Fancode and more. Customers can enjoy over 350 live TV channels as well. They can get 3GB data benefits per day alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 free daily SMS.

The company revealed that the exclusive prepaid plan is accessible to existing and new Vi users. It is applicable for all those who purchase the Vivo V50e handset between April 17 and June 30, 2025. To activate the offer, users need to insert a Vi prepaid SIM into the phone and recharge with the exclusive Rs. 1,197 plan.

The first three months' access to the Vi Movies & TV subscription will be activated after the first Rs. 1,197 recharge. The remaining nine months of free access will be activated following the next three Rs. 1,197 recharges made within a year of the initial purchase, the company explains.

Customers can download the Vi Movies & TV app and log in with their Vi number on the Vivo V50e to start streaming. They can use the same number to log in to their Smart TV to stream on a bigger screen.

Notably, the Vivo V50e was launched in India in April with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. At launch, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

Vi added that its latest partnership with Vivo aligns with Vi's 5G rollout in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, and Chandigarh. The leading telecom operator plans to expand 5G connectivity to 17 priority circles in the country by August 2025.