Big Tech Firms Should Share Revenue With Digital News Publishers for Industry Growth, I&B Secretary Says

Australia, Canada, France and the EU have already taken legislative action to ensure a fair split of revenue among creators and aggregators.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 January 2023 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Chandra said the traditional news industry has a history of service to the nation

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra made a strong pitch for Big tech aggregators to share a part of their revenue with publishers of digital news, who generate original content.

In a message sent to the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) conference on Friday, Chandra said Australia, Canada, France and European Union have already taken the initiative through their legislatures and strengthened their competition commissions to ensure a fair split of revenue among the creators of news content and the aggregators.

“For the growth of the news industry, it is important that the digital news platform of all these publishers which are the creators of original content get a fair share of the revenue from the Big Tech platforms which act as an aggregator of the content created by others,” he said in a message to the DNPA conference.

Chandra said that post-COVID, there have been issues regarding the financial health of not just the digital news industry, but also the print news industry.

“It is clear that if the traditional news industry continues to be negatively impacted, the future of journalism, our fourth pillar, is also hit. Thus, this is a question of journalism and credible content as well,” he said.

Chandra said the traditional news industry has a history of service to the nation.

“I understand that they have in place adequate systems of checks and balances to ensure that correct and factual news flows out and are a good example of our stated policy of self-regulation,” he said.

