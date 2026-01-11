Technology News
English Edition

Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film

Bha Bha Ba is a Malayalam comedy thriller film that will soon be released on digital screens. It explores the themes of corruption, drama, and politics.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2026 14:00 IST
Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film

Photo Credit: ZEE5

This film will make its digital debut on January 16th, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5 India.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bha Bha Ba is a Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film
  • It stars Dileep in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on Jan 16th, 2026, only on Zee 5
Advertisement

Written and directed by Dhananjay Shankar, Bha Bha Ba is a Malayalam comedy action film that is now set to land on the digital screens. The film revolves around a mysterious man who ends up abducting the Chief Minister. However, instead of demanding a reward, he presents himself as a commoner and asks the public to pen down their worries, and those will be directly diverted to the CM. The film takes a turn when CM's son, a dedicated NIA officer, takes on the investigation.

When and Where to Watch Bha Bha Ba

This film will make its digital debut on January 16, 2026, exclusively on Zee 5 India. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bha Bha Ba

The film begins with the abduction of Kerala's Chief Minister, CK Joseph (Played by Baiju Santhosh), done by Radar (Played by Dileep), who calls himself a ‘commoner'. The kidnapper, then, asks the ordinary people to pen down their queries and worries, and claims that he will personally take them to the CM. Instead of demanding power or money, this move from the kidnapper soon brings unrest within the political facet. That's when Noble (Played by Vineeth Srinivasan), CM's son and an officer, takes on the investigation to find his father and capture the kidnapper. What begins as an investigation soon transforms into a game of motives and a hunt for the common man's identity.

Cast and Crew of Bha Bha Ba

This film stars Dileep in the lead role, followed by Baiju Santhosh, Vineeth Srinivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Shaan Rahman, and Armo is the cinematographer.

Reception of Bha Bha Ba

The film was theatrically released on December 18th, 2025, and recorded a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.4/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Bha Bha Ba, Malayalam comedy thriller film, ZEE5, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Devkhel OTT Release: Mythology-Based Mystery Series Coming Soon on Z5
Realme 16 Pro Series With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Apple Watch Series 11 Price Drop Alert!
  2. The Raja Saab OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: What You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Spots Giant Antarctic Iceberg Turning Blue as It Nears Breakup
  2. Rubin Observatory Discovers Fastest-Spinning Large Asteroid Ever Seen
  3. Physicists Deploy Quantum Sensors to Hunt the Universe’s Missing Matter
  4. Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Comedy Thriller Film
  5. The Wrecking Crew OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa Starrer Online?
  6. The Raja Saab OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: What You Need to Know Prabhas Starrer Movie
  7. Joto Kando Kolkatatei Now Streaming on Zee 5: Everything You Need to Know About This Bengali Mystery Film Online
  8. Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Know Everything About This Season Finale
  9. ISRO to Launch PSLV-C62 With EOS-N1 Hyperspectral Satellite on January 12
  10. Astronomers Discover Shockingly Hot Young Galaxy Cluster That Defies Theory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »