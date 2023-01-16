Technology News

The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023

North America's biggest consumer tech event came back with a bang, and we were there.

Written by Jamshed Avari | Updated: 16 January 2023 18:12 IST
The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
Highlights
  • Established brands and startups come to CES to show their latest tech
  • Some of the exhibits were only concepts and won't be on sale anytime soon
  • CES 2023 was back after two years of disruption

The 2023 CES exhibition has come to an end. After two years of cancellations and downsizing thanks to the pandemic, CES was almost normal this year, barring a few absent companies and downsized exhibits. Thankfully, Gadgets 360 was on site in Las Vegas and we were able to see plenty of brand new tech as well as concepts and demonstrations of ideas that give us a peek into the future. Of course there were plenty of TVs, laptops and wearables, but in this article, we're bringing you some of the more experimental tech, and the exhibits with stories behind them. Do leave us a comment and tell us which of these you'd like to own this year.

LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare

LG held one of the first press conferences of CES 2023 and it was jam packed with products, not all of which were aimed at the mass market or could even be considered practical. The LG Styler ShoeCase is a whimsical niche offering aimed at sneakerheads who want to store, clean, and show off their collection. Each ShoeCase has a motorised turntable, customisable RGB LED illumination, and a UV-absorbent coating. You can control its functions through the LG ThinQ app. You can stack multiple ShoeCases and they are also designed to snap on to the LG Styler ShoeCare steam cleaning appliance which has multiple routines for different materials.

ces lg styler shoe ndtv ces

You can stack a bunch of LG Styler ShoeCases and sync their turntables and lighting effects

 

HP Hearing Pro

Hearing aids are typically bulky and ugly, and some people might feel stigma wearing them. They're also expensive and you need a doctor's prescription to get one. HP is one of several companies now authorised to sell hearing aids over the counter in the US, and has licensed its tech from Nuheara. These earbuds look like mainstream true wireless earphones so they're easy to wear and don't look awkward. You can calibrate them through an app, and yes, they work as Bluetooth earphones too.

hp hearing pro ces2023 ndtv ces

These hearing aids are meant to be affordable and won't call much attention to themselves when worn

 

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED

If you thought 3D was just a gimmick, Asus might be able to change your mind. The ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED is aimed mainly at 3D content creators, industrial platforms, and the education market. The glasses-free 3D experience uses eye tracking and a lenticular array to generate vivid 3D images that are visible even if you move your head around. There's software that lets you view and manipulate 3D models, video content, and of course games. You can even use 3D input methods such as a stylus with the right sensing hardware, to manipulate models in 3D space.

asus proart studiobook 3d ndtv ces

The 3D display effect combined with 3D input opens up possibilities in education, engineering, and much more

 

Sony-Honda Afeela concept car

CES is almost as much a car show as it is a gadget show, and among the many vehicles was a prototype from Afeela, the new name for Sony and Honda's joint venture. The “media bar” display on the front can show you information before you get in, while the ultra-modern interior has a giant panoramic screen covering the entire front console. With Sony's cameras and sensor technology plus Honda's experience manufacturing cars, Afeela aims to implement level 2+ autonomous driving.

sony honda afeela concept ces ndtv ces

Afeela is the new brand name for Sony-Honda Mobility's aspirations in the EV market

 

Abbott mixed reality experience

CES attracts all kinds of companies who leverage tech, and one name you might not have expected to see here was Abbott. The medical diagnostics and research company has developed a mixed reality experience to get young people interested in blood donation and keep them occupied while blood is being collected. The experience uses Microsoft's HoloLens 2 hardware and guides the wearer through planting a virtual garden hands-free using only eye tracking and audio cues. It can also potentially help distract and calm anyone who is afraid of needles.

ces abbott hololens ndtv ces

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 headset is the basis for Abbott's experience

 

LG transparent OLED T TV

One of the most fascinating displays at LG's CES 2023 booth was its prototype transparent OLED T TV. It looks just like a normal TV when in use, but the panel itself is constructed with an internal curtain of sorts that can be raised or lowered, so you can see right through it while content keeps playing. It isn't anywhere near ready to go on sale yet, and we have no idea what it might cost, but this shows the future of OLED technology. In the future, your TV could be the front of a painting on your wall, or integrated into some kind of furniture.

ces lg transparent oled ndtv ces

You can see right through the TV when it's set to transparent mode, but it can continue displaying images

 

MSI Stealth 14 Studio

We've seen ultra-compact laptops before, but the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware released at CES lets manufacturers shove a lot more power than before into tiny bodies. Among the many new laptops that MSI demonstrated at CES 2023 was the new Stealth 14 Studio, which packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU into a 19mm thin chassis weighing only 1.7kg. You get a 14-inch 16:10 panel with up to a QHD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, plus upgradeable DDR5 RAM, NVMe storage, and plenty of ports. It's built for gaming, but will be popular with creative pros on the go too. If you need something even more portable, the 0.99kg Prestige 13 Evo is 16.99mm thick and has a more subtle aesthetic, but also uses the latest CPUs and promises all-day battery life.

msi stealth 14 ces ndtv ces

The new Stealth series is designed and optimised for gaming as well as content creation

 

Acer eKinect bike desk

If you need motivation to get some exercise, this stationary bike desk from Acer will force you to pedal to generate electricity. You'll need to keep moving to make sure your devices stay powered up through the USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and the little display on the front will show you how much electricity you have generated. You can adjust the bike's resistance and move the desk surface up or down for comfort. There's even an app that helps you track your exercise. This might be useful if you're working at home, and they might even show up in some offices.

acer ekinect ces ndtv ces

If you need to motivate yourself or your employees to exercise, this might be the solution

 

Ryse Recon arial utility vehicle

Are flying cars finally about to go mainstream? Not quite. Startup Ryse showed off its Recon flying car, which is really more of a quadcopter. It's large, noisy, and can only seat one, but it can fly for about 25 minutes per charge. It takes off and lands vertically, so it could be used to get around tight spots. Moreover, the company says it only takes about ten minutes to learn how to fly it, and you don't need a pilot's license. Demonstrations in the Las Vegas Convention Centre outdoor parking area proved that while it might look cool, it isn't going to replace your four-wheeled ground-based transportation anytime soon.

ryse recon flying car ndtv ces

It might not make your daily commute to work any easier just yet, but it could be a sign of things to come

 

Corsair and LG curved monitors

The curved TV trend seems to have died out, but curved ultrawide monitors are becoming more popular with gamers because of the immersive experience they can deliver. Unfortunately they aren't great for everyday work and if you don't have the luxury of a dedicated gaming PC, you'll want something more practical. You can now get the best of both worlds – Corsair's Xeneon Flex is a 45-inch 21:9 240Hz OLED panel that you can literally grab and bend so it's either flat or curved. LG's OLED Flex is a 42-inch TV that can work as a monitor and as an added bonus, it's motorised so you can switch between flat and a few different degrees of curvature with the press of a button.

corsair lg curved oled ces ndtv ces

Corsair's monitor has retractable handles that you can use to bend it with (left) while LG's implementation is motorised (right)

 

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

It's been a few years since we saw Intel's multi-screen laptop concepts, and now Lenovo has brought something very similar to market in the form of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, with a second panel that unfolds above the main one. Multi-finger gestures make it easy to scale content across both screens and you can multitask on the go with the detachable keyboard. The folio stand lets you arrange both 13.3-inch OLED screens horizontally or vertically, and of course they both work with a stylus.

lenovo yoga book 9i ces ndtv ces

The two screens can be positioned horizontally or vertically, opening up possibilities for multitasking

 

 

Vegas Loop

Closing out our list, we have a display of technology that wasn't one of the CES 2023 exhibits. The new Loop is a system of tunnels dug by The Boring Company between the Las Vegas Convention Center's old and new halls, with an extension running to one hotel on the Las Vegas strip. There are plans to extend this new public transportation system throughout the city's high-traffic tourist areas. At the moment only Tesla cars are driven through the tunnels at low speed, and that too only by trained drivers. Eventually, autonomous vehicles could turn it into something more like a point-to-point subway. Of course the RGB lighting everywhere made CES attendees feel right at home.

ces vegas loop tesla ndtv ces

Cars are limited to 25mph (40kmph) in the very narrow tunnels

Disclosure: Flights and hotel stay for the trip to Las Vegas were sponsored by MSI

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CES, CES 2023, LG, Sony Honda Mobility, Afeela, HP, Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Corsair, MSI
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 16 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news, editorials, and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new ...More
Auto Expo 2023: Recently Concluded Components Show Sees Highest-Ever Visitor Footfall
Paytm Payments Bank Wins Final RBI Nod, Can Operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11: The All-Rounder

Related Stories

The Best, Weirdest, and Most Interesting Tech at CES 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New MacBook Pro Spotted Online, Apple May Launch New Models Today
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Live Images Showcase Design, Camera Details
  3. Airtel 5G Services Begin Rolling Out in These Cities in Rajasthan
  4. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Offers Under Rs. 30,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Launches Off-Exchange Cold Storage Solution ‘Binance Mirror’ for Crypto Investors as Hacks Intensify
  2. Amazon Could Drop The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson After Controversial Comments on Meghan Markle: Report
  3. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Airtel 5G Services Rolling Out in Phased Manner in Jaipur, Udaipur and Kota: All Details
  5. Netflix’s Class Pits Poor Scholarship Students Against the Elite in an Exclusive High School: Trailer and Release Date Announced
  6. Netflix App for iPhone Gets a Refreshed User Interface With Added Animations and Haptics: All Details
  7. Assam Likely to Be First State to Achieve 100 Percent Electric Three-Wheeler Sales by 2025, US Study Shows
  8. Japan Asks for Crypto to Be Controlled as Traditional Banks, Calls for Global Regulation of Sector
  9. Samsung ISOCELL HP2 200-Megapixel Image Sensor Unveiled Ahead of Galaxy S23 Ultra Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 8T India Price, Specifications Leaked; Oppo F23 and Reno 10 Launch Date Revealed: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.