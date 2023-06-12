Technology News

COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients' Personal Data Leaked in Alleged Data Breach via Telegram: Report

Users could input a mobile number and a Telegram bot would respond with personal information connected with the phone number, according to a report.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2023 15:02 IST
COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients' Personal Data Leaked in Alleged Data Breach via Telegram: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

The Telegram bot allegedly serving the personal information appears to have been taken offline

Highlights
  • Personal data of COVID-19 vaccine recipients has reportedly leaked online
  • The data was accessible via an automated bot on Telegram
  • Users can currently access their data on CoWIN after providing an OTP

The personal data of COVID-19 vaccine recipients in India was reportedly leaked online via a bot on a popular chat platform, allowing free access to users without the OTP required for the details stored on the CoWIN platform. According to details that surfaced on Twitter on Monday, the leaked data also includes the personal information on several politicians and journalists. The bot that served the information appears to have been blocked, and government officials are reportedly looking into reports of the leaked information.

A report by Malayala Manorama on Monday states that the personal details uploaded by users to the CoWIN portal for access to COVID-19 vaccination shots were available on Telegram via an automated bot. Screenshots of the bot in action surfaced online on Twitter earlier on Monday, and the newspaper states it was able in independently verify the claims made on Twitter. The bot appears to have been taken down after the initial reports of the data breach and Gadgets 360 was unable to test that bot on the messaging platform.

Users could input a mobile number and the bot would respond with personal information connected with the phone number such as their name, gender, date of birth, the vaccination centre, as well as details of the official ID provided by the vaccine recipient, such as their Aadhaar or passport number, according to the report, which states that entering the recipient's Aadhaar number would allow the bot to display the same details.

It is worth noting that until now, users would be able to access these details on the government's CoWIN portal after entering an OTP. However, the bot reportedly allowed access to this information with just the recipient's phone number. Trinamool Congress National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted several screenshots of the personal details of various politicians and journalists found using the Telegram bot.

In January 2021, National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma tweeted "#CoWIN has state-of-the-art security infrastructure and has never faced a security breach. Data of our citizens on CoWIN is absolutely #safe and #secure. Any news about data leaks from CoWIN holds no merit."

According to a report by CNBC-TV18 citing unnamed sources, government officials are probing reports of the leak of personal data and that there are some discrepancies in the screenshots of data appearing to have leaked from the CoWIN platform. The report also states that the officials have found no evidence of unauthorised access, but departments were examining the possibility of hacking after verifying reports on social media. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Data Breach, CoWIN, India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update Lets Users Switch Galaxy Watch Between Phones Without a Reset: Report

Related Stories

COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients' Personal Data Leaked in Alleged Data Breach via Telegram: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Average Selling Price Could Rise to $925: Here's Why
  2. COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients' Personal Data Reportedly Leaked via Telegram
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked: See Here
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Gets Rs. 1,000 Discount in India: Check New Price
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Slashed: Check New Price
  7. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  8. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  9. Twitter Is Refusing to Pay Its Google Cloud Bills: Report
  10. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
#Latest Stories
  1. COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients' Personal Data Leaked in Alleged Data Breach via Telegram: Report
  2. Former Samsung Executive Indicted Over Alleged Company Data Theft to Build Chip Factory in China
  3. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update Lets Users Switch Galaxy Watch Between Phones Without a Reset: Report
  4. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says 'Optimistic' on Global AI Coordination
  5. iPhone 15 Series Average Selling Price Will Rise to $925, 250 Million Older Models Awaiting Upgrade: Dan Ives
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 1,000 Ahead of Pad 6 Launch: All Details
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Complete Camera Specifications Leak Online: All Details
  8. AI Voice Scams Rampant in US as Cybercriminals Use Technology to Spread Disinformation
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Holds Ground at Over $25,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Record Losses
  10. Apple Vision Pro Successor in Development, Cheaper Model to Release by End of 2025: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.