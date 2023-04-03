Technology News
Western Digital Reports Network Security Incident After Breach Disrupts Part of Business Operations

Western Digital said it is implementing measures to secure the operations, including taking systems and services offline.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 April 2023 14:07 IST
Highlights
  • Western Digital is investigating a data breach affecting its networks
  • Some data was acquired by the unauthorised party, the firm said
  • Western Digital is also working with law enforcement alongside its probe

Data storage devices maker Western Digital on Monday said it is looking into a network security incident, after a breach in some systems disrupted parts of its business operations.

The unauthorised party obtained certain data from its systems, and Western Digital is working to understand the nature and scope of that data, the company said in a statement.

The company said the incident may cause further disruption to its business operations, and is implementing measures to secure the operations, including taking systems and services offline.

The firm also said it is working with law enforcement authorities, following its own investigation with outside security and forensic experts.

Last week, Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it would see a revenue drop in a few of its businesses and incur some expenses due to an "IT security incident" that happened earlier this month.

The effect of the incident on the drug major's IT systems included a breach of certain file systems and theft of some company and personal data, Sun Pharma said in a filing late on Sunday. A ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident, it added.

Sun Pharma, known for its consumer healthcare products such as Revital vitamins and pain relief medicine Volini, posted a near 14 percent jump in total revenue from operations to Rs. 112.41 billion in the last quarter.

