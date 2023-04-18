Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Alphabet Shares Fall 4 Percent as Samsung Mulls Replacing Google With Bing as Default Search on Its Devices

Alphabet Shares Fall 4 Percent as Samsung Mulls Replacing Google With Bing as Default Search on Its Devices

Google has for decades dominated the search market with a share of over 80 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 April 2023 10:57 IST
Alphabet Shares Fall 4 Percent as Samsung Mulls Replacing Google With Bing as Default Search on Its Devices

Photo Credit: Reuters

Alphabet lost $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,20,860 crore) in value on February 8

Highlights
  • Google has for decades dominated the search market
  • Bard shared inaccurate information in a promotional video
  • Google could be falling behind Microsoft in a fast-moving AI race

Alphabet shares fell over 4 percent in premarket trading on Monday after a report that South Korea's Samsung Electronics was considering replacing Google with Microsoft-owned Bing as the default search engine on its devices.

The report, published by the New York Times over the weekend, underscores the growing challenges Google's $162-billion (roughly Rs. 13,29,477 crore) a-year search engine business face from Bing — a minor player that has risen in prominence recently after the integration of the artificial intelligence tech behind ChatGPT.

Google's reaction to the threat was "panic" as the company earns an estimated $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,625 crore) in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, the report said, citing internal messages.

Another $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,64,172 crore) is tied to a similar Apple contract that will be up for renewal this year, the report added.

Alphabet and Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Google has for decades dominated the search market with a share of over 80 percent, but Wall Street fears the company could be falling behind Microsoft in a fast-moving AI race.

Parent firm Alphabet lost $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,20,860 crore) in value on February 8 after its new chatbot, Bard, shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle.

On Monday, the stock was trading down at $104.50 (roughly Rs. 8,000), while Microsoft outperformed the broader market with a rise of 1.9 percent.

"Investors worry Google has become a lazy monopolist in search and the developments of the last couple of months have served as a wake-up call," Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said.

Cordwell added the potential costs tied to making Google Search more competitive than AI-powered Bing could also be a cause of concern.

The NYT report said Google was racing to build an all-new AI-powered search engine that would offer a more personalized experience than its current service, which is also set to be upgraded with AI features.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, Microsoft, Bing
Elon Musk to Take on Google, Microsoft in AI Race; Will Create 'Truth-Seeking' AI
Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store in Mumbai

Related Stories

Alphabet Shares Fall 4 Percent as Samsung Mulls Replacing Google With Bing as Default Search on Its Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store
  2. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Price Rally Halts as Dogecoin Value Rises
  4. Huawei Enjoy 60X With 7,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  5. iPhone SE 4 May Launch in 2025 With This Feature: Report
  6. Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India At This Price: See Details
  7. Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Details
  8. Vivo X90 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  10. India’s First Apple Store Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai
#Latest Stories
  1. Starship Test Flight Rescheduled to April 20 After 'Wet Dress Rehearsal' Following Technical Glitch
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Price Rally Halts as Cryptocurrency Values Fall; Dogecoin Price Rises: Details
  3. India’s First Apple Store Officially Opens Its Doors to Customers in Mumbai: All You Need to Know
  4. Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store in Mumbai
  5. Alphabet Shares Fall 4 Percent as Samsung Mulls Replacing Google With Bing as Default Search on Its Devices
  6. Elon Musk to Take on Google, Microsoft in AI Race; Will Create 'Truth-Seeking' AI
  7. 5G Rollout: 600 Indian Districts Covered in Less Than 200 Days, MoS Communications Says
  8. Binance’s BNB Chain Reveals 'Red Alarm' List of 191 Risky dApps Running on Its Network: Details
  9. Delhi High Court Grants MeitY Time to Detail Steps to Regulate Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms
  10. Infinix Smart 7 HD With 6.6-Inch Display Set to Launch in India on April 28
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.