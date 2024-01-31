Technology News

AI Companies Lose $190 Billion in Market Cap After Alphabet, Microsoft Report Quarterly Results

Alphabet dropped 5.6 percent after the Google-parent's December-quarter ad revenue missed expectations.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 January 2024 14:55 IST
AI Companies Lose $190 Billion in Market Cap After Alphabet, Microsoft Report Quarterly Results

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tech giants experienced an AI-fueled stock market rally in recent months

Highlights
  • Microsoft beat analyst estimates for quarterly revenue
  • Optimism about AI pushed Microsoft's stock market value above $3 trillion
  • AMD projected strong sales for its AI processors
Advertisement

AI-related companies lost $190 billion (roughly Rs. 15,77,620 crore) in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.

The selloff following the tech giants' reports after the bell underscored investors' elevated expectations following an AI-fueled stock market rally in recent months that propelled their shares to record highs with the promise of incorporating the technology across the corporate landscape.

Alphabet dropped 5.6 percent after the Google-parent's December-quarter ad revenue missed expectations.

Alphabet also said its spending on data centers to support its AI plans would jump this year, highlighting the costs of its fierce competition against AI rival Microsoft.

While Google Cloud revenue growth slightly topped Wall Street targets, boosted by interest in AI, Microsoft's Azure grew faster.

Microsoft beat analyst estimates for quarterly revenue as new AI features helped attract customers to its cloud and Windows services. However, its stock fell 0.7 percent in extended trade after briefly hitting an intra-day record high earlier on Tuesday.

Optimism about AI pushed Microsoft's stock market value above $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,49,10,515 crore) this month, eclipsing Apple.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 6 percent after its forecast for first-quarter revenue missed estimates, even as it projected strong sales for its AI processors.

Shares of Nvidia, which have surged 27 percent in January after more than tripling last year on AI optimism, also gave back some of those gain in extended trade, last down over 2 percent.

Server maker Super Micro Computer, another company that has benefited from AI-related demand, dropped over 3 percent. Earlier on Tuesday, it had climbed to a record high after delivering blowout quarterly results the day before.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Microsoft, Alphabet, AMD, Quarterly Earnings
Vi 5G Services to Reportedly Rollout in India in 6-7 Months

Related Stories

AI Companies Lose $190 Billion in Market Cap After Alphabet, Microsoft Report Quarterly Results
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. NYC bar Association Seeks Crypto-Friendly Policy Reforms to Beat Talent Exodus
  2. US SEC to Approve Ethereum ETF in May, Standard Chartered Predicts
  3. Huawei Mate 70 Models Tipped to Compete With Upcoming iPhone 16 Series
  4. iOS 17.4 Public Beta Released With New Emoji, Changes to App Store for EU Customers
  5. AI Companies Lose $190 Billion in Market Cap After Alphabet, Microsoft Report Quarterly Results
  6. Vi 5G Services to Reportedly Rollout in India in 6-7 Months
  7. Samsung Sees Smartphone and Tech Devices Demand Recovering in 2024 After Record Chip Loss
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With 1.6-Inch Display Listed on Company Site: Design, Features Revealed
  9. Government Cuts Import Duty on Some Phone Parts to 10 Percent in Boost for Apple, Xiaomi
  10. Meta Releases AI Coding Model Code Llama 70B; Calls It ‘Largest’ and ‘Best-Performing’ in Llama Family
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »