Technology News

RBI Not Planning Harsher Rules to Curb Fintech Sector After Paytm Strictures, Official Says

Paytm has been in the crosshairs of the regulator for some time, with multiple warnings over the past two years.

By Malavika Kaur Makol and Subhadip Sircar, Bloomberg | Updated: 17 February 2024 15:26 IST
RBI Not Planning Harsher Rules to Curb Fintech Sector After Paytm Strictures, Official Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

RBI acted against Paytm Payments Bank due to non-compliance with regulations

Highlights
  • The RBI placed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank on January 31
  • The Paytm Payments Bank unit will have to wind down by March 15
  • Customers will not be able to add money to bank accounts after that date
Advertisement

India's banking regulator doesn't intend to impose drastic measures on the country's fintech sector, a senior official said, weeks after it stunned investors by abruptly suspending much of the operations of Paytm Payments Bank, founded by high-flying billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

There are “no harsher measures coming on fintech,” P. Vasudevan, an executive director in charge of enforcement at the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday. The central bank would be happy to see self-regulation for the sector, but expected firms to follow rules on data privacy, Vasudevan said. He added the supervisor wants to have a hands-off approach on fintech regulation.

The comments from Vasudevan, a key official closely involved in the development of the payments space in India in the past decade, are comforting even as the regulator cranks up its actions against payments firms violating the customer verification and data protection norms put in place by the central bank.

SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Paytm, a giant in India's fintech space, has been in the crosshairs of the regulator for some time, with multiple warnings over the past two years about questionable dealings between its popular payments app and its lesser-known banking arm. The RBI is considering scrapping the license of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. as early as next month, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Apart from imposing measures against Paytm bank, the regulator caused anxiety among payments services providers this week after it asked a large card network to halt certain operations. The card network, the central bank argued, was not allowed to offer a payment system without having authorization.

RBI officials, including Governor Shaktikanta Das, had said earlier this month that the regulator is supportive of the fintech industry and wants companies to grow.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: RBI, Reserve Bank of India, Fintechs, Fintech sector, Payments, Regulation
iPhone 16 Leaked Camera Module Hints at Vertical Rear Camera Layout

Related Stories

RBI Not Planning Harsher Rules to Curb Fintech Sector After Paytm Strictures, Official Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Leaked Camera Module Hints at Vertical Layout
  2. Google Releases Its First Android 15 Developer Preview: Here's What's New
  3. Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date, Design Confirmed; to Launch in India Soon
  4. Next-Gen Xbox to Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a Console Generation
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI Not Planning Harsher Rules to Curb Fintech Sector After Paytm Strictures, Official Says
  2. iPhone 16 Leaked Camera Module Hints at Vertical Rear Camera Layout
  3. Android 15 Developer Preview 1 Released By Google: All You Need to Know
  4. Paytm Shifts Nodal Account to Axis Bank, RBI Extends Unit Wind-Down Date to March 15
  5. Google, Meta, OpenAI and More Firms Sign Tech Accord to Fight AI Election Interference Globally
  6. From Dunki to Love Storiyaan: Here Are the Top 5 OTT Releases of the Week
  7. Next-Gen Xbox Will Be the 'Largest Technical Leap' for a New Console Generation, Says Microsoft
  8. iPhone Devices Under Threat as New iOS Trojan That Targets Facial Recognition Data Reported
  9. Apple Patent Application Describes Use of Perspiration Sensor on Apple Watch to Measure Sweat
  10. Realme 12+ 5G Launch Date, Design, Colourways Confirmed; India Launch Officially Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »