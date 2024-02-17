Apple's purported iPhone 16 series of smartphones could arrive with a redesigned rear camera layout, according to details shared by a tipster. A leaked image of what is said to be the camera module of the iPhone 16 model suggests that the handset could be the first model since the iPhone 12 with a vertically positioned camera layout. A sketchy leak also suggests that the iPhone 16 lineup will comprise five models, with a "Plus SE" model said to replace the 6.7-inch Plus model.

An image shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Majin Bu on the microblogging platform of the purported camera module of the iPhone 16 appear to corroborate previous reports that the phone would feature a vertical camera layout. MacRumors reports that it was able to independently verify the I-34 camera project component was authentic via industry sources.

This would appear to be the new camera module of the iPhone 16, as you can see the vertical positioning is confirmed pic.twitter.com/JWF5olGwQ4 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 16, 2024

The X user recently leaked images of what appear to be renders of the iPhone 16 series of smartphones. Unlike the iPhone 15 lineup, the company could launch five models this year, according to the leaked images. These could be the iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone SE models are shown to feature a single rear camera, while the standard iPhone 16 model has two, in a vertical layout. The company's high-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are shown to feature a vertically aligned triple rear camera layout. However, it is worth taking this claim with a grain of salt as the X user says they have no information on the source of the image.

The purported iPhone 16 lineup

Photo Credit: X/ Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial)

The changes to the camera layout on the iPhone 16 lineup aren't the only ones expected to arrive on the smartphone — Apple is also expected to equip all models in the series with an Action Button (introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models) and a dedicated Capture button which is said to provide quick access to the camera.

It's worth noting that there are several months until Apple's purported iPhone 16 models are likely to be launched. It's also unclear whether Apple will drop the successor to the iPhone 15 Plus for a larger iPhone 16 Plus SE model with a single camera, and whether it will have a lower price tag than last year's 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. More details about the company's 2024 iPhone models are likely to surface in the coming months.

