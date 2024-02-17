Technology News

iPhone 16 Leaked Camera Module Hints at Vertical Rear Camera Layout

Apple is tipped to drop the successor to the iPhone 15 Plus for a larger 'iPhone 16 Plus SE' model with a single camera.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2024 15:02 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial)

The purported iPhone 15 design shared by the tipster

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 leaked rear camera module points to a vertical layout
  • Apple is also tipped to launch five models in the iPhone 16 series
  • iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro may have two and three cameras, respectively
Apple's purported iPhone 16 series of smartphones could arrive with a redesigned rear camera layout, according to details shared by a tipster. A leaked image of what is said to be the camera module of the iPhone 16 model suggests that the handset could be the first model since the iPhone 12 with a vertically positioned camera layout. A sketchy leak also suggests that the iPhone 16 lineup will comprise five models, with a "Plus SE" model said to replace the 6.7-inch Plus model.

An image shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Majin Bu on the microblogging platform of the purported camera module of the iPhone 16 appear to corroborate previous reports that the phone would feature a vertical camera layout. MacRumors reports that it was able to independently verify the I-34 camera project component was authentic via industry sources.

 

The X user recently leaked images of what appear to be renders of the iPhone 16 series of smartphones. Unlike the iPhone 15 lineup, the company could launch five models this year, according to the leaked images. These could be the iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone SE models are shown to feature a single rear camera, while the standard iPhone 16 model has two, in a vertical layout. The company's high-end iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are shown to feature a vertically aligned triple rear camera layout. However, it is worth taking this claim with a grain of salt as the X user says they have no information on the source of the image.

iphone 16 series x majinbu inline iphone 16 series

The purported iPhone 16 lineup
Photo Credit: X/ Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial)

 

The changes to the camera layout on the iPhone 16 lineup aren't the only ones expected to arrive on the smartphone — Apple is also expected to equip all models in the series with an Action Button (introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models) and a dedicated Capture button which is said to provide quick access to the camera.

It's worth noting that there are several months until Apple's purported iPhone 16 models are likely to be launched. It's also unclear whether Apple will drop the successor to the iPhone 15 Plus for a larger iPhone 16 Plus SE model with a single camera, and whether it will have a lower price tag than last year's 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. More details about the company's 2024 iPhone models are likely to surface in the coming months.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Android 15 Developer Preview 1 Released By Google: All You Need to Know

