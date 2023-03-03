Croma has announced the latest edition of its Festival of Dreams sale on the ocassion of Holi. With the offer, customers can avail of massive discounts of up to 70 percent on a wide range of electronic devices, home appliances, and gadgets, from March 2 to March 12. From latest edition of MacBook Air to TV and AC, get your hands on a variety of products at a discounted price. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on Croma's Holi-special sale this week.

Apple MacBook Air 2022

Apple's MacBook Air can handle the most demanding tasks with its advanced M2 chip processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage capacity. With its 13.6-inch display and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy an immersive visual and audio experience like never before. One can get their hands on the MacBook Air 2022 at an unbeatable discounted price at the Croma's Festival of Dreams Holi Edition sale. With instant discounts of Rs.10,000 on purchases through HDFC Bank Credit Card and no-cost EMI options, there's no better time to invest in the MacBook Air 2022.

Buy now at Rs. 110,390 (MRP Rs. 119,900)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Gamers can up your gaming experience with the purchase of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. This laptop offers seamless gaming performance with stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. It comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS display and 16GB DDR4 RAM, coupled with 512GB SSD storage. The Croma's Festival of Dreams Holi Edition sale is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 at an unbeatable discounted price. With exclusive offers such as a 10 percent instant discount on purchase made using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and a cashback of up to Rs.1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card EMI, there's no better time to invest in the ultimate gaming machine.

Buy now at Rs. 128,990 (MRP Rs. 166,990)

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, designed to make your life easier with its 2300Pa suction power that effortlessly cleans all surfaces, is currently available at a discounted price. Its 3-layer dust filtration system effectively removes 99 percent of small particles. Its compatibility with Auto-Empty Station and smart home devices such as Google Assistant or Alexa, you can control it hands-free. The Croma's Festival of Dreams Holi Edition sale is making the availability of the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner at a fantastic price. It comes bundled with exclusive offers such as a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards purchases and a cashback of up to Rs.1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card EMI.

Buy now at Rs. 31,900 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

Sony X75K

The Sony X75K LED Ultra HD 4K TV comes with a high resolution, a 50Hz refresh rate, and 4K X-Reality PRO technology that provides a truly immersive viewing experience. The TV runs on Android OS and comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Hotstar. It also gets a 20W speaker with Dolby Atmos sound, providing a cinema-like audio experience. The Croma's Festival of Dreams Holi Edition sale is offering the TV with exclusive offers such as a 5 percent instant discount on various bank credit cards purchases.

Buy now at Rs. 57,940 (MRP Rs: 85,900)

LG 6 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC

LG's 6 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC is the perfect solution for all your cooling needs. With a 5-star rating and a copper condenser, this AC is highly efficient and energy-saving. It comes with HD Filter and EZ Clean Filter, providing clean and healthy air circulation. It is ideal for use in rooms up to 180 square feet. The AC comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty. Croma offers a great deal on the AC unit with up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases using ICICI Bank Debit cards, 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank Credit card EMI, and 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 75,990)

SONY WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth Headset

The SONY WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth Headset is a premium quality over-ear headset. With an adaptive noise cancellation feature and a multi-noise sensor technology, it blocks out even the most persistent external sounds. It also has a long battery life of up to 40 hours and fast charging. The headset also features a powerful HD noise-cancelling processor QN1 and is compatible with voice assistants like Alexa, Google, and Siri. You can now purchase it at an attractive sale price of Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990) and avail additional discounts of 10 percent up to Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card with a cart value above Rs. 10,000, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank Debit card, and 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit card EMI.

Buy now at Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

Marshall Emberton II

Marshall Emberton II is a compact portable speaker. With Bluetooth v5.1, you can connect your device and enjoy music wirelessly. It has a power output of 20W and a battery life of up to 30 hours. The speaker also features a 360-degree sound design, providing an immersive audio experience. It is IP67-rated for dust and waterresistance. The speaker is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,499, down from the MRP of Rs. 19,999 during the sale. One can combine it with a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 on an ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, you can enjoy a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card EMI purchases and a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit card purchases.

Buy now at Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

