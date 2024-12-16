A new HDMI standard is likely to be unveiled ahead of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) next year. The HDMI Licensing Administrator is reportedly planning to announce the new HDMI specification, expected to be named HDMI 2.2, in the first week of January in Las Vegas ahead of the official start of CES 2025. The HDMI 2.2 is likely to offer higher bandwidth capacity and support for higher resolutions than HDMI 2.1, which was launched in 2017 with up to 48Gbps bandwidth. A new cable may be required to take advantage of the new capabilities.

HDMI 2.2 Could Be on Its Way

As per a report by Computer Base, the HDMI Forum, the group behind the cable and transmission standard, has scheduled a press conference for January 6 at the Mandalay Bay Conference Center in Las Vegas, a day before the CES 2025 officially kicks off.

While the HDMI organisation has yet to provide exact specifications of the new standard beyond referring to it as 'Version 2.2'. The HDMI Licensing Administrator has reportedly issued statements to media outlets about the announcement.

The new standard which will probably be called HDMI 2.2, with next-generation HDMI technology and higher bandwidth, will reportedly "enable a variety of higher resolutions and refresh rates and will be supported with a new HDMI cable".

The upcoming HDMI upgrade is expected to offer increased bandwidth and support for higher resolutions than the current generation HDMI 2.1. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50-series and AMD's Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs are expected to be compatible with the upcoming HDMI 2.2 standard.

HDMI 2.1 was announced seven years ago at CES 2017. It supports 48Gbps bandwidth, and up to 120Hz variable refresh rates. It supports Dynamic HDR and includes eARC support.