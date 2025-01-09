Technology News
  CES 2025: Dolby Expands Atmos Availability and Introduces Dolby Vision for Cars

CES 2025: Dolby Expands Atmos Availability and Introduces Dolby Vision for Cars

Li Auto's Li MEGA becomes world's first vehicle to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2025 18:31 IST
CES 2025: Dolby Expands Atmos Availability and Introduces Dolby Vision for Cars

Photo Credit: Dolby Laboratories

Dolby is showcasing 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ with Atmos at the Dolby House technology exhibit

Highlights
  • Dolby Atmos expands to 20+ automotive brands, including Cadillac, Rivian
  • Dolby Vision debuts in cars, starting with Li Auto's Li MEGA
  • It partners with Samsung Display to integrate Dolby Vision in car screens
Dolby Laboratories showcased its latest advancements in in-car entertainment solutions for the automotive sector at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The company announced that the availability of Dolby Atmos — its spatial audio technology — is expanding with brands such as Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, and Rivian now on board. Further, it is also bringing Dolby Vision to cars and has joined hands with a leading display solutions manufacturer for its expansion.

Expansion of Dolby Atmos to Cars

According to Dolby, it has more than doubled the number of automotive manufacturers which offer support for Atmos. First showcased at CES 2023, more than 20 brands including Cadillac, Li Auto, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Rivian, and Volvo Cars now offer support for this technology in their vehicles. The latest company to join this effort is Sony Honda Mobility with its newly announced Afeela 1 EV that is slated to go on sale in California in 2025.

At CES 2025, Dolby is showcasing the latest vehicles that come with Atmos at its technology exhibit dubbed Dolby House. One of the newest additions is the 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ which has a 19-speaker AKG audio system with Dolby Atmos offered as standard. It is claimed to be the first offering from the company to feature this audio technology. Dolby says it is working conjointly with SoC and DSP suppliers such as ADI, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, and most recently Texas Instruments for the expansion of Atmos to more vehicles.

In addition to the expansion of Atmos, CES 2025 marks the debut of Dolby Vision for cars. The high dynamic range (HDR) technology will be showcased as the next step in in-car entertainment technology. Li Auto's Li Mega becomes the first vehicle to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

It also announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Display to bring visual technology to more cars around the world. Samsung says its OLED displays for car screens will be pre-tuned to deliver Dolby Vision content and are now available to automotive manufacturers.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Dolby vision, Dolby Atmos, CES 2025, Dolby Laboratories
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
CES 2025: Dolby Expands Atmos Availability and Introduces Dolby Vision for Cars
