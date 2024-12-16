Technology News
English Edition

Apple Developing an iPad-Like Foldable With No Crease for 2028 Launch: Mark Gurman

Apple reportedly working on something akin to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 December 2024 12:12 IST
Apple Developing an iPad-Like Foldable With No Crease for 2028 Launch: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's next big product category could be a big foldable iPad

Highlights
  • Leaks around Apple's foldable device have been circulating for years
  • The company is reportedly targeting a 2028 release
  • Apple is reportedly focused on trying to eliminate the crease
Advertisement

Apple appears to be quietly working on foldable devices in the background, and the iPhone maker seems to be another step closer to launching its lineup of foldables. The Cupertino tech giant is yet to confirm its plans, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has offered an overview of the new product category on the way from Apple. The company is said to be developing a new foldable device that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros sitting next to each other. Apple is reportedly targeting to sell the foldable iPad around 2028 and trying to make it creaseless when opened.

Apple's Foldable iPad Could Be Ready Around 2028

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that Apple designers are working on something akin to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. The iPhone maker has reportedly been working on this product for a couple of years and is eyeing to bring the device to market around 2028.

Apple's prototypes of this new product “have a nearly invisible crease,” Gurman writes, which other companies like Samsung have failed to achieve in their foldables. Apple reportedly wants the screen to look like a single, uninterrupted piece of glass. Gurman predicts the foldable will run on “iPadOS or a variant of it.” The device is likely to combine elements from both the iPad and the MacBook.

Apple wouldn't be the first to try a mobile product with a large display. The device could be similar to Microsoft's Courier concept and Surface Neo. Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i, priced below $2,000, has dual 13.3-inch OLED screens that work side by side. However, Yoga Book 9i sports a hinge and Apple's version could look like an uninterrupted piece of glass and is likely to be more expensive.

Further, Gurman notes that a foldable iPhone is still in the works, too, though he doesn't expect that “before 2026 at the earliest,” as other rumors have said.

The latest report comes about a week after a leak that described that an Apple foldable device with an 18.8-inch display will be released between 2028 and 2030. Gurman states that this prediction aligns with the information he received from his sources about an Apple foldable computer.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal also reported that Apple was aiming to launch two foldable devices in the next few years. The brand could unveil a larger device with a 19-inch screen and a smaller model that would serve as a foldable iPhone, with a screen bigger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latter is likely to see the light of day first.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Foldable iPad, Apple Foldable iPhone, Mark Gurman
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked May Take Place on January 22; Galaxy S25 Series, Project Moohan Likely Announcements

Related Stories

Apple Developing an iPad-Like Foldable With No Crease for 2028 Launch: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung May Launch Galaxy S25 Series at Its Unpacked Event on This Date
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  4. Apple's AirTag 2 to Come With Improved Ultrawide-Band Chip: Mark Gurman
  5. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Bring the New AI-Powered Bixby
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works
  2. Space Junk Crisis: Experts Call for Immediate Action to Avoid Orbital Disaster
  3. The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Astrobiologists Create Framework to Study Extraterrestrial Life Evolution
  5. HDMI 2.2 Standard With Improved Bandwidth to Be Unveiled at CES 2025: Report
  6. Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report
  7. Oppo Find N5 Moniker, Features Officially Teased; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. NASA Eyes Innovative Strategies for Mars Exploration Success by 2044
  9. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display, Dimensity 7025 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Moto E15 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »