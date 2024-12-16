Apple appears to be quietly working on foldable devices in the background, and the iPhone maker seems to be another step closer to launching its lineup of foldables. The Cupertino tech giant is yet to confirm its plans, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has offered an overview of the new product category on the way from Apple. The company is said to be developing a new foldable device that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros sitting next to each other. Apple is reportedly targeting to sell the foldable iPad around 2028 and trying to make it creaseless when opened.

Apple's Foldable iPad Could Be Ready Around 2028

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that Apple designers are working on something akin to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. The iPhone maker has reportedly been working on this product for a couple of years and is eyeing to bring the device to market around 2028.

Apple's prototypes of this new product “have a nearly invisible crease,” Gurman writes, which other companies like Samsung have failed to achieve in their foldables. Apple reportedly wants the screen to look like a single, uninterrupted piece of glass. Gurman predicts the foldable will run on “iPadOS or a variant of it.” The device is likely to combine elements from both the iPad and the MacBook.

Apple wouldn't be the first to try a mobile product with a large display. The device could be similar to Microsoft's Courier concept and Surface Neo. Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i, priced below $2,000, has dual 13.3-inch OLED screens that work side by side. However, Yoga Book 9i sports a hinge and Apple's version could look like an uninterrupted piece of glass and is likely to be more expensive.

Further, Gurman notes that a foldable iPhone is still in the works, too, though he doesn't expect that “before 2026 at the earliest,” as other rumors have said.

The latest report comes about a week after a leak that described that an Apple foldable device with an 18.8-inch display will be released between 2028 and 2030. Gurman states that this prediction aligns with the information he received from his sources about an Apple foldable computer.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal also reported that Apple was aiming to launch two foldable devices in the next few years. The brand could unveil a larger device with a 19-inch screen and a smaller model that would serve as a foldable iPhone, with a screen bigger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The latter is likely to see the light of day first.