Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Omi AI Companion Unveiled at CES 2025, Could Be Able to Read Users’ Thoughts in the Future

Omi AI Companion Unveiled at CES 2025, Could Be Able to Read Users’ Thoughts in the Future

Omi AI companion is priced at $89 (Rs. 7,640) and is available for pre-order.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2025 18:45 IST
Omi AI Companion Unveiled at CES 2025, Could Be Able to Read Users’ Thoughts in the Future

Photo Credit: Omi

The Omi AI companion supports both Android and iOS smartphones

Highlights
  • Omi is expected to be shipped globally in Q2 2025
  • The firm said users will get priority access to brain module post-launch
  • At launch, Omi will only be available with audio-only capability
Advertisement

Omi AI, a San Francisco-based AI firm, unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) companion at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025). Currently available for pre-order, the device can be worn in multiple ways. Once paired with a smartphone (it supports both Android and iOS), it continuously listens to the user and their surroundings. The company aims the device as both a companion that can answer queries as well as a mentor that can take notes and remember things on behalf of the user. Additionally, the AI firm also claims that the device can read the thoughts of the user with a future over-the-air (OTA) update.

Omi AI Companion Is Available for Pre-Order

The wearable AI device is priced at $89 (roughly Rs. 7,640) and can be pre-ordered on the website. It is available in six colour options and is expected to be shipped globally in the second quarter of 2025. Notably, at launch, Omi will be available with audio-only features.

However, the company has also promised to provide priority access to a separate “brain-computer interface” module after the launch. It will likely have to be purchased separately. The AI firm claims this interface will allow the AI device to read the user's brain waves.

The Verge reported, after a live demo of the product, that the Omi AI companion can read the brain waves of a user to gauge when the person is talking to the device as opposed to another individual. The company claims that this feature will make it seamless to use the device and eliminate the need for wake words or prompts to enable its functionality. The publication noted that the feature's capability could not be fully verified.

Keeping aside the thought reading ability, the Omi AI companion can be used as a regular AI device similar to the Limitless Pendant, Humane AI Pin, and Friend. It can summarise a meeting, answer queries, search the web to find real-time information and perform other AI chatbot functions. However, it needs to be connected to a smartphone to be able to operate.

Omi also has an app store with more than 250 apps. These apps are like plugins and can be made to send audio input to Google Drive and more. Notably, when turned on, Omi is constantly listening and does not require a wake word. However, users can switch whether they want the device to listen to everyone around them or just the user.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Omi, AI Companion, CES 2025, artifical Intelligence, Omi AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
CES 2025: Dolby Expands Atmos Availability and Introduces Dolby Vision for Cars
Omi AI Companion Unveiled at CES 2025, Could Be Able to Read Users’ Thoughts in the Future
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  2. Poc X7 Pro 5G With HyperOS 2.0 Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G
  3. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  5. OnePlus 13 Can Be Located Even When Powered Off Using Google's Network
  6. Google Rolls Out January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes for Pixel Devices
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine Reportedly Spoofed Its Results Page to Make It Appear Like Google
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 Design, Battery Size Surfaces Online via TENAA Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leak Hints at Possible European Pricing, Colourways, Storage Options
  4. IMF Urges Kenya to Align Crypto Regulations with Global Standards
  5. TSMC Arizona Said to Begin Apple S9 SiP Production Alongside Ryzen 9000 Series Processor
  6. Infinix Smart 9 HD Design, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch in India on January 17
  7. Poco X7 Pro 5G With Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G: Price, Specifications
  8. Omi AI Companion Unveiled at CES 2025, Could Be Able to Read Users’ Thoughts in the Future
  9. CES 2025: Dolby Expands Atmos Availability and Introduces Dolby Vision for Cars
  10. Itel Zeno 10 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »