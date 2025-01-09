Omi AI, a San Francisco-based AI firm, unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) companion at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025). Currently available for pre-order, the device can be worn in multiple ways. Once paired with a smartphone (it supports both Android and iOS), it continuously listens to the user and their surroundings. The company aims the device as both a companion that can answer queries as well as a mentor that can take notes and remember things on behalf of the user. Additionally, the AI firm also claims that the device can read the thoughts of the user with a future over-the-air (OTA) update.

Omi AI Companion Is Available for Pre-Order

The wearable AI device is priced at $89 (roughly Rs. 7,640) and can be pre-ordered on the website. It is available in six colour options and is expected to be shipped globally in the second quarter of 2025. Notably, at launch, Omi will be available with audio-only features.

However, the company has also promised to provide priority access to a separate “brain-computer interface” module after the launch. It will likely have to be purchased separately. The AI firm claims this interface will allow the AI device to read the user's brain waves.

The Verge reported, after a live demo of the product, that the Omi AI companion can read the brain waves of a user to gauge when the person is talking to the device as opposed to another individual. The company claims that this feature will make it seamless to use the device and eliminate the need for wake words or prompts to enable its functionality. The publication noted that the feature's capability could not be fully verified.

Keeping aside the thought reading ability, the Omi AI companion can be used as a regular AI device similar to the Limitless Pendant, Humane AI Pin, and Friend. It can summarise a meeting, answer queries, search the web to find real-time information and perform other AI chatbot functions. However, it needs to be connected to a smartphone to be able to operate.

Omi also has an app store with more than 250 apps. These apps are like plugins and can be made to send audio input to Google Drive and more. Notably, when turned on, Omi is constantly listening and does not require a wake word. However, users can switch whether they want the device to listen to everyone around them or just the user.