Lenovo unveiled a slew of products on Tuesday ahead of CES 2023. These include the next-generation ThinkPad X1, IdeaPad Pro 5, and IdeaPad Slim 5 series laptops. Notably, the ThinkPad X1 series laptops are designed to feature recycled materials, the company says. Furthermore, they come with the new Lenovo Commercial Vantage application that is aimed at reducing power consumption or extending component lifespan. Lenovo has said that these laptops will be powered by the latest generation Intel or AMD processors.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, X1 Yoga Gen 8, X1 Nano Gen 3 price, availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will be priced at $1,729 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), whereas the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 will cost $1,859 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000). Finally, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 will start at $1,649 (roughly Rs. 1,37,000). All of these Lenovo laptops will be available to purchase starting from April 2023.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8, IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8 price, availability

The IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 gets 14-inch and 16-inch display models that will cost starting at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 90,000). Similarly, the 14-inch and 16-inch display variants of the IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8 will begin at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000. These laptops are expected to become available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) by April 2023. They will be offered in Arctic Grey and Blue Frost colours.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Gen 8, IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 price availability

The IdeaPad Slim 5i Gen 8 gets 14-inch and 16-inch display options that will be priced starting from EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000). Meanwhile, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 will also get 14-inch and 16-inch display models will begin at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 57,000). They are expected to be available to purchase in the EMEA starting from April 2023. These laptops will be offered in Abyss Blue, Cloud Grey, and Violet (metal) colours.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, X1 Yoga Gen 8, X1 Nano Gen 3 specifications

The new ThinkPad X1 laptops share most of their specifications besides their displays. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 400 nits of brightness, whereas the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 gets a 14-inch 4K OLED display with 500 nits of brightness. Furthermore, the latter gets AOFT Touch screen option as well. Finally, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 has a 13-inch 2K display with 450 nits of brightness and AOFT Touch screen option.

These ThinkPad X1 laptops boot Windows 11 and are powered by the latest Intel Core processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. They pack up to 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD storage or the up to 1TB SSD storage on the ThinkPad X1 Nano. They support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

They feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A Gen 3.2 ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, there is a dTPM 2.0 chip, as well as a match-on-chip power-on fingerprint reader and Kensington lock slot.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 gets a 14-inch IPS display with either 2.8K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate or 2.2K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Its 16-inch IPS display model offers a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both are variants are powered by the next-gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors.

However, the 14-inch model features integrated Intel graphics, whereas the 16-inch model can also come with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce laptop graphics card. The IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 packs up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. They run on Windows 11 and pack a 75Wh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 feature a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and an SD card reader slot. These laptops also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8 specifications

The IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8 laptops borrow most of its specifications from the IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 models. However, they are powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen mobile processors. The 14-inch model features integrated AMD Radeon graphics, whereas the 16-inch version can pack a dedicated Nvidia GeForce laptop graphics card.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Gen 8 specifications

The IdeaPad Slim 5i comes with a 14-inch IPS display with up to 2.2K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. There is also a 14-inch model with a WUXGA OLED display. Its 16-inch version can pack an IPS touchscreen with up to 2.5K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

These laptops are powered by the next-gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, paired with integrated graphics. There is also either 8GB of LPPDR5 RAM or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The IdeaPad Slim 5i packs up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. It can come with either a 47Wh battery or a 56.6Wh battery with Rapid Charge Boost support.

The IdeaPad Slim 5i gets a dual-array microphone and full-HD webcam. It features two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. There is also an HDMI 1.4b port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader slot.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8 specifications

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8gets most of its specifications from the IdeaPad Slim 5i Gen 8. Its variants are powered by next-Gen AMD Ryzen mobile processors, paired with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. It packs up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. In addition, the 16-inch model can come with a 75.4Wh battery as well.

