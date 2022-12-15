Technology News
loading

Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details

Acer Swift Edge is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 14:39 IST
Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Acer

The Acer Swift Edge is equipped with a backlit keyboard, multi-touch touchpad

Highlights
  • Acer Swift Edge is a certified Windows Secured-Core PC
  • It packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage
  • The Acer Swift Edge features a full-HD webcam, dual stereo speakers

Acer Swift Edge was launched in India on Thursday. It is claimed to be the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop, and Acer says that it has built the laptop from an aluminium alloy that is 20 percent lighter and two times as strong as regular aluminium. The Acer Swift Edge has an ultra-portable design with a thickness of 12.95mm and weighs about 1.17kg, the company says. This laptop is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with a turbo clock speed of up to 4.7GHz.

Acer Swift Edge price in India, availability

The Acer Swift Edge is priced at Rs. 124,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage configuration. This Acer laptop is listed on the Acer India store and Amazon, and will soon go on sale in the country. It is only offered in the Olivine Black colour.

Acer Swift Edge specifications, features

The newly launched laptop sports a 16-inch 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 400 nits of brightness. The Acer Swift Edge features an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with a 2.7GHz base clock speed and a turbo clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. There is also integrated AMD Radeon graphics. This Acer laptop packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. There is also a Microsoft Pluton chipset onboard along with a power button/ fingerprint sensor for added security.

The Acer Swift Edge is equipped with a full-HD webcam and dual stereo speakers. It features Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology for great image quality in low-light conditions. The laptop also gets Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction technology which is claimed to offer an improved video calling experience. It features a multi-touch touchpad and a backlit keyboard with international language support.

The Acer Swift Edge measures 24.23x35.67x1.29cm and weighs about 1.17kg, as per the company. It features a USB Type-C Port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port with Power-off charging support, and a USB 3.2 port. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. There is a 54Wh battery with support for 65W USB Type-C fast charging. It runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home and is a certified Windows Secured-Core PC, according to Acer.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Swift Edge Laptop

Acer Swift Edge Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2400x3840 pixels
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.17 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Swift Edge, Acer Swift Edge price in India, Acer Swift Edge specifications, Acer
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Avatar: The Way of Water Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?
Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  3. Moto Razr 2022, Moto G, Edge Series Smartphones to Get Android 13
  4. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  6. How to Watch the Moto X40 Launch Livestream Event
  7. Noise IntelliBuds True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Realme V23i With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  10. Sidharth Malhotra-Led Mission Majnu Teaser Trailer Release Date Out
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
  2. TikTok Algorithms Promote Videos About Self-Harm, Eating Disorders: Report
  3. Apple May Expand Satellite Capabilities Beyond Emergency SOS; New Patent Hints at Video Streaming, Calling
  4. Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
  6. Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Netflix Movie to Unveil Teaser on December 16
  7. Microsoft 'Data Boundary' for EU Cloud Customers to Be Rolled Out on January 1
  8. Vivo S16, Vivo S16e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Vivo S16 Could be Powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC
  9. Moto X40 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.