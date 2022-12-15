Acer Swift Edge was launched in India on Thursday. It is claimed to be the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop, and Acer says that it has built the laptop from an aluminium alloy that is 20 percent lighter and two times as strong as regular aluminium. The Acer Swift Edge has an ultra-portable design with a thickness of 12.95mm and weighs about 1.17kg, the company says. This laptop is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with a turbo clock speed of up to 4.7GHz.

Acer Swift Edge price in India, availability

The Acer Swift Edge is priced at Rs. 124,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage configuration. This Acer laptop is listed on the Acer India store and Amazon, and will soon go on sale in the country. It is only offered in the Olivine Black colour.

Acer Swift Edge specifications, features

The newly launched laptop sports a 16-inch 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 400 nits of brightness. The Acer Swift Edge features an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with a 2.7GHz base clock speed and a turbo clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. There is also integrated AMD Radeon graphics. This Acer laptop packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. There is also a Microsoft Pluton chipset onboard along with a power button/ fingerprint sensor for added security.

The Acer Swift Edge is equipped with a full-HD webcam and dual stereo speakers. It features Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology for great image quality in low-light conditions. The laptop also gets Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction technology which is claimed to offer an improved video calling experience. It features a multi-touch touchpad and a backlit keyboard with international language support.

The Acer Swift Edge measures 24.23x35.67x1.29cm and weighs about 1.17kg, as per the company. It features a USB Type-C Port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port with Power-off charging support, and a USB 3.2 port. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. There is a 54Wh battery with support for 65W USB Type-C fast charging. It runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home and is a certified Windows Secured-Core PC, according to Acer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.