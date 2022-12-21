Technology News
Lenovo Tab M9 Unveiled Ahead of CES 2023, to Feature 5,100mAh Battery: Details

Lenovo Tab M9 will come with a 9-inch HD display, with a pixel density of 176ppi.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 December 2022 17:52 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M9 will be available at a starting price of $139

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab M9 will start shipping somewhere in Q2 2023
  • It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC
  • Lenovo Tab M9 will run on Android 12

Lenovo Tab M9, a new android tablet by the Hong Kong-based company, has been unveiled weeks before the Consumer Electronics Show (CSE) in Las Vegas. The annual tech show will kick off on January 5 in Las Vegas, however, it seems like the company is not in the mood to wait for that. The latest offering from Lenovo will feature a 9-inch HD display with a 1,340X800-pixel resolution with a pixel density of 176ppi. It is likely to start shipping somewhere in the second quarter of 2023 at a starting price of $139 (roughly INR 11,500).

Lenovo Tab M9 price, availability

As shared by Lenovo, the latest android tablet will arrive at a starting price of $139 for the base variant. The tablet will arrive in two colour models — Arctic Grey and Frost Blue — along with the firm's signature dual-tone back panel. The storage configurations include 3GB of RAM + 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM + 128GB of storage options.

Lenovo Tab M9 specifications

As mentioned above, Lenovo Tab M9 features a 9-inch HD display with a 1,340X800-pixel resolution with a pixel density of 176ppi. The tablet will come with 0.31 inches of thickness, equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC.

For OS support, it'll ship Android 12, but Lenovo has also mentioned that the tablet will soon receive an Android 13 update. On the camera front, it will ship with a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The tablet features a 5,100mAh battery equipped with 15W fast charging capabilities. It also comes with dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology.

Meanwhile, Lenovo has also unveiled a new generation of new laptops — IdeaPad Pro 5i, IdeaPad Pro 5, IdeaPad Slim 5i, and IdeaPad Slim 5. The company has also introduced its new IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. 

 

Comments

Lenovo Tab M9, Lenovo, Lenovo Tab M9 launch
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
