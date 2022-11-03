Technology News
loading

Lenovo Reports First Revenue Drop in 10 Quarters Amid Weakening Global PC Market

Global PC shipments declined 15 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, according to data firm IDC.

By Reuters |  Updated: 3 November 2022 14:16 IST
Lenovo Reports First Revenue Drop in 10 Quarters Amid Weakening Global PC Market

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo hit particularly hard in China due to the country's Covid containment measures

Highlights
  • Lenovo working over several quarters to improve its non-PC businesses
  • It expects non-PC businesses to account for more than half of its revenue
  • Lenovo has been receiving normal supply of chips for PCs, smartphones

China's Lenovo Group reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled computer sales boom comes to an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID lockdowns took a toll.

The world's largest maker of personal computers said on Thursday that total revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion (roughly Rs. 1.41 lakh crore), down 4 percent from the same quarter a year ago, but coming above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.74 billion (roughly Rs. 1.38 lakh crore) drawn from seven analysts. That was the first decline since the March 2020 quarter.

Lenovo had already seen growth for its first-quarter revenue grind to a halt, at only 0.2 percent. Together with its second-quarter result, the company reported a 2 percent decline for its fiscal first half.

Lenovo's struggles reflect a weakening market for PCs globally. Global PC shipments declined 15 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, according to a report published by data firm IDC last month.

But the company continues its trajectory towards better profit as it expands its non-PC business. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter rose 6 percent to $541 million (roughly Rs. 4,500 crore).

Lenovo is hit particularly hard in China due to the country's Covid containment measures, the company said. Revenue from China fell 12 percent from the same quarter last year.

Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo's chairman and chief executive, told Reuters in an interview that the revenue decline in China is due to weakening demand from commercial clients rather than consumers, unlike in many other markets around the world where consumer demand is being dampened by rising inflation.

"In China, consumer is better than commercial," he said, "Actually in the rest of world, it's the reverse (where) consumer is impacted by inflation."

But Yang said that Lenovo's factories in China have not been impacted by the country's battle with Covid.

"Most factories are still operating very well," he said.

The IDC report showed that Lenovo, HP, and Dell saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16 percent, 28 percent and 21 percent, respectively. The Chinese company maintained its leadership in the global PC market with a 22.7 percent share. Lenovo did not give shipment numbers.

Chipmaker Qualcomm expects a slump in sales as its forecast for holiday-quarter revenue fell about $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,600 crore) short of Wall Street estimates.

Lenovo has been working over the past several quarters to improve its non-PC businesses such as smartphones, servers and information technology services, which together now make up about 37 percent of its revenue.

Yang said he expects Lenovo's non-PC business will account for more than half of the company's revenue in the future.

When asked about recent US government export controls on semiconductors to China, Yang said it will have a limited impact on Lenovo's business.

"It will have an impact only on the high-performance computers. But that business accounts for a very tiny portion of our total revenue," he said.

On semiconductor supply, Yang said that the company is seeing a normal supply of chips for PCs and smartphones but shortages persist in its infrastructure business.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo
Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV Getting Android 13 Update: All Details
The Last of Us HBO Series Release Date Set for January 16 on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Related Stories

Lenovo Reports First Revenue Drop in 10 Quarters Amid Weakening Global PC Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+ US Variant Listed on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  4. Vivo X90 Series Monikers, Model Numbers Spotted Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  6. Canon EOS R6 Mark II Launched in India: Price, Details
  7. How Intel Designed Its 13th Gen Core CPUs and Learns What Users Want
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberattacks Being Fuelled by Ukraine War, Geopolitics, EU Cybersecurity Agency Says
  2. Canon EOS R6 Mark II With 24.2-Megapixel Sensor, 40fps Burst Shooting Launched in India: Price, Details
  3. Nokia 2780 Flip With Qualcomm 215 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. iPhone Factory Lockdown Shows Risk of Dependence on Zero-COVID China for Manufacturing, Analysts Say
  5. EU Said to Draft Propose Rules for Airbnb, Rental Firms to Share Data With Authorities Next Week
  6. Google Play Games PC Beta Expanded to More Regions, Minimum Specifications Slashed
  7. Oppo Find X6 Series Camera Specifications Tipped, May Support 4K HDR Night Video Recording
  8. EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live
  9. Instagram Adds Support for Buying and Selling Polygon NFTs Within the App
  10. Agatha: Coven of Chaos Casts Aubrey Plaza Opposite Kathryn Hahn: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.