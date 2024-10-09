Logitech has launched its new POP Icon Keys in India along with the POP Mouse. The latest wireless keyboard by the Swiss company comes with a transparent finish. The keyboard includes four customisable Action Keys while the POP Mouse features two Action Buttons. The Logitech POP Icon Keys also provide 1-touch shortcut keys like mute, emoji menu, and screenshot. Both keyboard and mouse offer multi-device connectivity. The Logitech POP Icon Keys is claimed to deliver up to 36 months of battery life on a single charge.

Logitech POP Icon Keys Price in India

The Logitech POP Icon Keys is priced at Rs. 6,695 in India. It is available in Rose Offwhite, Orange Offwhite, Graphite Green, Lilac Offwhite, and Graphite Offwhite shades. The Logitech POP Icon Keys and POP Icon Keys combo carry a price tag of Rs. 9,295. The Logitech POP Mouse, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 3,595.

Logitech POP Icon Keys Specifications

The Logitech POP Icon Keys is a Bluetooth keyboard that connects wirelessly to Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices. It boasts four Action Keys that can be customised using the Logi Options+ companion app. The Action Keys can be used for accessing productivity tools, opening social media apps, music and video apps, or even artificial intelligence tools, including Logitech's own Logi AI Prompt Builder with a single key press.

Logitech's POP Icon Keys offer 1-touch shortcut keys like mute, emoji menu, screenshot, and more. These can be accessed and customised through the aforementioned app. The keyboard can be paired with up to three devices at a time. It is claimed to last up to 36 months on a single charge.

The Logitech POP Mouse features a SmartWheel for precise navigation and Silent Touch Technology that is claimed to eliminate 90 percent of click noise. The mouse boasts two Action Buttons that are customised through the Logi Options+ app and users can connect and switch it between up to three devices. The battery on the mouse is said to deliver up to 24 months on a single charge.