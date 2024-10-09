Technology News
English Edition

Logitech POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse Launched in India: Price, Features

Logitech POP Icon Keys is priced at Rs. 6,695 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 18:15 IST
Logitech POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech POP Icon Keys keyboard is claimed to offer 36 months of battery life on a single charge

Highlights
  • The latest combo is priced at Rs. 9,295
  • Logitech POP Icon Keys offer 1-touch shortcut keys
  • Logitech POP Mouse features a SmartWheel
Advertisement

Logitech has launched its new POP Icon Keys in India along with the POP Mouse. The latest wireless keyboard by the Swiss company comes with a transparent finish. The keyboard includes four customisable Action Keys while the POP Mouse features two Action Buttons. The Logitech POP Icon Keys also provide 1-touch shortcut keys like mute, emoji menu, and screenshot. Both keyboard and mouse offer multi-device connectivity. The Logitech POP Icon Keys is claimed to deliver up to 36 months of battery life on a single charge.

Logitech POP Icon Keys Price in India

The Logitech POP Icon Keys is priced at Rs. 6,695 in India. It is available in Rose Offwhite, Orange Offwhite, Graphite Green, Lilac Offwhite, and Graphite Offwhite shades. The Logitech POP Icon Keys and POP Icon Keys combo carry a price tag of Rs. 9,295. The Logitech POP Mouse, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 3,595.

Logitech POP Icon Keys Specifications

The Logitech POP Icon Keys is a Bluetooth keyboard that connects wirelessly to Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices. It boasts four Action Keys that can be customised using the Logi Options+ companion app. The Action Keys can be used for accessing productivity tools, opening social media apps, music and video apps, or even artificial intelligence tools, including Logitech's own Logi AI Prompt Builder with a single key press.

Logitech's POP Icon Keys offer 1-touch shortcut keys like mute, emoji menu, screenshot, and more. These can be accessed and customised through the aforementioned app. The keyboard can be paired with up to three devices at a time. It is claimed to last up to 36 months on a single charge.

The Logitech POP Mouse features a SmartWheel for precise navigation and Silent Touch Technology that is claimed to eliminate 90 percent of click noise. The mouse boasts two Action Buttons that are customised through the Logi Options+ app and users can connect and switch it between up to three devices. The battery on the mouse is said to deliver up to 24 months on a single charge.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Logitech POP Icon Keys, Logitech POP Mouse, Logitech POP Mouse Price in India, Logitech POP Mouse Specifications, Logitech POP Icon Keys Price in India, Logitech POP Icon Keys Specifications, Logitech
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Agni 3 With Secondary Mini AMOLED Display Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
Logitech POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24 With This Brand New Chipset
  2. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Zindaginama, Citadel: Diana, Raat Jawaan Hai, and More
  5. Portronics Launches Pico 13 Portable Projector With These Features
  6. Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  7. Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Beta Will Be Available to Public
  8. Lava Agni 3 With Secondary AMOLED Screen Goes on Sale in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Patent Application Reportedly Describes a Detachable Clamshell Smartphone
  2. Logitech POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Lava Agni 3 With Secondary Mini AMOLED Display Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  4. Vivo X200 Series Confirmed to Ship With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC; Colour Options Teased
  5. Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
  6. UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud
  7. Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC
  8. US Weighs Google Breakup as Remedy in Historic Antitrust Case
  9. Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content
  10. Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »