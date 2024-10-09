Lava Agni 3 was launched in India on October 4. The smartphone is equipped with a secondary mini AMOLED screen placed at the back apart from the main 1.5K curved AMOLED display on the front. It carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone is now available for sale in the country in two storage options.

Lava Agni 3 Price in India, Availability

Lava Agni 3 price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option that ships without a charger in the box. Meanwhile, the charger-included 128GB and 256GB variants are respectively priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999.

Customers can now purchase the Lava Agni 3 in the country via Amazon. They can avail of a Rs. 1,000 bank discount on the price. The phone is offered in two colour options — Heather Glass and Pristine Glass.

AGNI 3: The most anticipated sale of 2024 is LIVE. Rush now to grab yours!



Only on @amazonIN



Shop Now: https://t.co/rE0S5OUWi3



Introductory Price

8+128GB (w/o charger): ₹19,999*

8+128GB: ₹20,999*

8+256GB: ₹22,999*



*Incl. of bank offers#AGNI3 #BurnTheRules #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/UvnFKgTi8U — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) October 9, 2024

Lava Agni 3 Specifications, Features

The Lava Agni 3 sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED display and a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED touch screen at the back, placed beside the rear camera unit. The secondary display allows users to manage calls, notifications, music and cameras. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on ‎Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Lava Agni 3 carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support. The handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The secondary smaller display at the back allows people to use the rear cameras for selfies.

The Lava Agni 3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The phone comes with Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi-6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 163.7 x 75.53 x 8.8mm in size and weighs 212g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.