Lava Agni 3 With Secondary Mini AMOLED Display Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers

The Lava Agni 3 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 3 comes in Heather Glass and Pristine Glass colour options

Highlights
  • The Lava Agni 3 supports 66W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port
  • The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Lava Agni 3 comes with Dolby Atmos backed dual stereo speakers
Lava Agni 3 was launched in India on October 4. The smartphone is equipped with a secondary mini AMOLED screen placed at the back apart from the main 1.5K curved AMOLED display on the front. It carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone is now available for sale in the country in two storage options. 

Lava Agni 3 Price in India, Availability

Lava Agni 3 price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option that ships without a charger in the box. Meanwhile, the charger-included 128GB and 256GB variants are respectively priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999.

Customers can now purchase the Lava Agni 3 in the country via Amazon. They can avail of a Rs. 1,000 bank discount on the price. The phone is offered in two colour options — Heather Glass and Pristine Glass.

Lava Agni 3 Specifications, Features

The Lava Agni 3 sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED display and a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED touch screen at the back, placed beside the rear camera unit. The secondary display allows users to manage calls, notifications, music and cameras. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on ‎Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Lava Agni 3 carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support. The handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The secondary smaller display at the back allows people to use the rear cameras for selfies.

The Lava Agni 3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The phone comes with Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi-6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 163.7 x 75.53 x 8.8mm in size and weighs 212g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2652 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud

