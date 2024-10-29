Technology News
Apple's Upcoming Mac Mini With M4, M4 Pro Chip Allegedly Listed on Amazon

Mac mini allegedly listed in a silver colour option with a maximum 8TB storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 14:52 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

M4 Mac mini could sport a compact form factor

Highlights
  • Amazon accidentally leaked the redesigned Mac mini
  • Apple could launch M4 Mac mini and MacBook Pro models this week
  • New model is likely to be offered in a silver colour option
Apple is expected to announce the updated Mac mini later this week. Ahead of the formal reveal, Amazon has seemingly leaked the device and some of its specifications. A comparison chart on the e-commerce website reportedly showed the unreleased Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip options. It appears to have 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. The new Mac mini also appears to be smaller than its predecessors.

Amazon Leaks New Mac Mini With M4 and M4 Pro Chips

A comparison chart on the Amazon US website spotted by MacRumors has leaked the key specifications of the new Mac mini. While Amazon has now removed the chart, a screenshot of the listing shared by the publication suggests that the machine will come with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, with a maximum 14-core CPU and up to 20-core GPU.

The new Mac mini appears to be smaller than the current model in the comparison chart. The chart includes Mac Studio, the two-port M4 iMac, and the four-port M4 iMac. The listing indicates that the device can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM. For comparison, the current M2 Pro Mac mini has a 32GB RAM limit.

Like the existing Mac mini model, the new Mac mini will be offered in a silver colour option and carry up to 8TB of storage. The tiny image of the device in the listing suggests two front-facing USB Type-C ports. The report notes that these could also be Thunderbolt 4 ports and there is possibly a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Apple is expected to announce the M4 Mac mini and MacBook Pro models sometime this week. The Cupertino-based company launched the 24-inch iMac on Monday with an M4 chip and a 4.5K Retina display with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,34,900. 

Nithya P Nair
