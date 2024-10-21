Technology News
iPad Mini (2024) Geekbench Listing Shows 8GB RAM, Detuned A17 Pro Chip

iPad mini secured 2,817 points in single-core testing on Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 19:09 IST
iPad Mini (2024) Geekbench Listing Shows 8GB RAM, Detuned A17 Pro Chip

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple usually does not reveal the RAM details of the iPad

Highlights
  • iPad mini 6 packs 4GB of RAM
  • Price of iPad Mini (2024) starts at Rs. 49,900 in India
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max secured 2,925 in single-core testing
iPad Mini (2024) with an 8.3-inch display and Apple's Intelligence features was launched last week in India. As always, the RAM details of the new tablet are still under wraps, but an alleged benchmark listing reveals the RAM of the iPad mini and the performance of the A17 Pro chip inside. The listing suggests that the iPad mini's benchmark scores are slightly lower than the iPhone 15 Pro Max despite sharing the same A17 Pro chipset.

iPad mini Eearly Geekbench Results Are Out

Apple's new iPad mini surfaced on the Geekbench website with the model name iPad 16,2. The listing suggests iOS 18.0 operating system and 7.73GB RAM, which could be translated to 8GB on paper. This is considered a significant upgrade from the iPad mini 6 which packs 4GB of RAM.

As per the listing, the iPad mini secured 2,817 points in single-core testing and 6,982 points in multi-core testing. These scores are slightly lower than the Geekbench scores of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max which are equipped with Apple A17 Pro chipset. The iPhone 15 Pro Max secured 2,925 in single-core and 7,299 in multi-core testing. However, the iPad mini's A17 Pro chip includes a five-core GPU, while the iPhone 15 Pro's version of the chip is paired with a six-core GPU.

The iPad Mini (2024) is expected to deliver enhanced performance over the older iPad Mini 6. For comparison, the previous iPad mini with an A15 Bionic SoC scored around 2,100 points in single-core testing and 5,400 points in multi-core testing. ‌

Price of iPad Mini (2024) starts at Rs. 49,900 in India. It comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants and Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight colourways. The device will go on sale from October 23.

The seventh-generation iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch (1,488x2,266 pixels) Liquid Retina display and supports Apple Pencil Pro. It has a 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera and a 12-megapixel front camera. It is equipped with a 19.3Wh Li-Po battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPad Mini, iPad Mini 2024, iPad Mini 2024 Specifications, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
