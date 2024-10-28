Apple on Monday launched a refreshed version of its 24-inch iMac, equipped with the company's latest 3nm M4 chip and a 4.5K Retina display. The Cupertino company has also updated its Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories with a USB Type-C port. Like all of its recent computers that are powered by an Apple Silicon chipset, the new 24-inch iMac supports the new Apple Intelligence features that has begun rolling out to compatible devices in the US.

iMac 24-inch (2024) Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the new 24-inch iMac starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base model with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It can be pre-ordered in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, Yellow colourways and will go on sale in India and other markets starting on November 8.

iMac 24-inch (2024) is available in seven colour options

Photo Credit: Apple

Customers can also purchase the computer with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, in 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants, priced at Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,74,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and the same 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU costs Rs. 1,94,900.

iMac 24-inch (2024) Specifications, Features

The newly launched iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K (4,480x2,250 pixels) Retina display with a peak brightness level of 500 nits. Apple says that customers can configure the display with a nano-texture matte glass finish. It is also equipped with an updated front-facing camera with Center Stage and support for 1080p video recording.

Apple has equipped its latest all-in-one computer with its latest M4 chip that is built on TSMC's 3nm process technology. It is available in 8-core CPU/ 8-core GPU and 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU options, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The M4 chip has a 16-core Neural Engine that enables support for Apple Intelligence features that have begun rolling out to eligible devices in the US.

Apple's new iMac has a 4.5K Retina display that is available in a nano-texture glass finish

Photo Credit: Apple

Connectivity options on the new iMac include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to four Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can also be configured with a gigabit ethernet port, and is compatible with Apple's latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories, which have been updated with a USB Type-C port.

The iMac 24-inch (2024) model is equipped with a six-speaker setup with support for Spatial Audio (with Dolby Atmos content) and a three-mic array with directional beamforming and support for Hey Siri detection. It measures 547x461x147mm and weighs up to 4.44kg.