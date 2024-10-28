Technology News
iMac 24-inch (2024) is available in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, Yellow colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2024 21:36 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iMac 24-inch (2024) runs on macOS Sequoia out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Apple's latest iMac is equipped with its 3nm M4 chip
  • This is the first iMac model to start with 16GB of RAM, up from 8GB
  • The iMac 24-inch (2024) can be configured with up to 2TB of storage
Apple on Monday launched a refreshed version of its 24-inch iMac, equipped with the company's latest 3nm M4 chip and a 4.5K Retina display. The Cupertino company has also updated its Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories with a USB Type-C port. Like all of its recent computers that are powered by an Apple Silicon chipset, the new 24-inch iMac supports the new Apple Intelligence features that has begun rolling out to compatible devices in the US.

iMac 24-inch (2024) Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the new 24-inch iMac starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base model with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It can be pre-ordered in Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, Silver, Yellow colourways and will go on sale in India and other markets starting on November 8. 

imac m4 2024 colours apple imac m4 2024

iMac 24-inch (2024) is available in seven colour options
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Customers can also purchase the computer with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, in 16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants, priced at Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,74,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and the same 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU costs Rs. 1,94,900.

iMac 24-inch (2024) Specifications, Features

The newly launched iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K (4,480x2,250 pixels) Retina display with a peak brightness level of 500 nits. Apple says that customers can configure the display with a nano-texture matte glass finish. It is also equipped with an updated front-facing camera with Center Stage and support for 1080p video recording.

Apple has equipped its latest all-in-one computer with its latest M4 chip that is built on TSMC's 3nm process technology. It is available in 8-core CPU/ 8-core GPU and 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU options, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The M4 chip has a 16-core Neural Engine that enables support for Apple Intelligence features that have begun rolling out to eligible devices in the US.

imac m4 2024 display apple imac 2024

Apple's new iMac has a 4.5K Retina display that is available in a nano-texture glass finish
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Connectivity options on the new iMac include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, up to four Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can also be configured with a gigabit ethernet port, and is compatible with Apple's latest Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad accessories, which have been updated with a USB Type-C port. 

The iMac 24-inch (2024) model is equipped with a six-speaker setup with support for Spatial Audio (with Dolby Atmos content) and a three-mic array with directional beamforming and support for Hey Siri detection. It measures 547x461x147mm and weighs up to 4.44kg.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
