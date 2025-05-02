Technology News
English Edition

Apple to Source Billions of US-Made Chips in Supply Chain Shift

Apple has accelerated its manufacturing expansion in India.

By Mark Gurman and Vlad Savov, Bloomberg | Updated: 2 May 2025 17:38 IST
Apple to Source Billions of US-Made Chips in Supply Chain Shift

Photo Credit: Apple

Beyond India, Trump wants Apple to begin building its devices in the US

Highlights
  • Apple reflected India's importance in its post-earnings call
  • Apple already makes 20 percent of its iPhones in India
  • Trump’s administration has imposed tariffs on goods imported from China
Advertisement

Apple plans to source more than 19 billion chips from the US this year, part of a global supply chain shift to gradually lessen its reliance on China and elevate India for iPhone production.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook talked about leaning more heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is expanding its Arizona operations to half a dozen plants. He also affirmed expectations that Apple will in future make the vast majority of its US-bound iPhones in India — reducing output from China as the Donald Trump administration threatens to slap punitive tariffs on its Asian rival. India was mentioned almost as many times as China on Thursday's post-earnings conference call, reflecting its rising importance.

Cook however was mum on a series of questions about how potential tariffs on consumer electronics may affect Apple's business, saying “it's very difficult to predict beyond June.” Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said Apple's commentary on the call assumes that current global tariff rates and policies remain in effect and that the global macroeconomic outlook doesn't worsen.

The Cupertino, California-based company's much-awaited quarterly earnings report failed to soothe investor concerns about its biggest challenges, including escalating tariff costs and a slowdown in China. The company's shares declined as much as 4.2 percent in late trading Thursday after Apple released second-quarter results that included worse-than-expected sales in China.

Apple has accelerated its manufacturing expansion in India, which is both rising as a market — at a time when Apple's China sales keep declining — and is likely to be a more politically favored US trade partner over the long run. Apple already makes 20 percent, or one in five, of its iPhones in the South Asian country. It expects to import most of the iPhones for the US from India by the end of next year.

“We have a complex supply chain, there's always risk in the supply chain,” Cook told analysts on the call. “What we learned some time ago was that having everything in one location had too much risk with it and so we have, over time, with certain parts of the supply chain, not the whole thing, but certain parts of it, opened up new sources of supply.”

Beyond India, Trump wants Apple to begin building its devices in the US. But that's unlikely to happen at scale in the foreseeable future. For now, Cook pledged to ramp up local procurement of chips and other components.

The iPhone maker will obtain tens of millions of advanced processors from a new facility in Arizona operated by TSMC this year, Cook said. That's started making processors for low-end iPads and Apple Watches, Bloomberg News has reported. Apple and TSMC have both announced US investments amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars in line with the White House's push to bring advanced manufacturing to the country.

Trump's administration has imposed tariffs on goods imported from China and threatened additional levies to other nations who don't negotiate new trade agreements over the coming weeks. Some electronics including iPhones are at present exempt.

The Apple CEO also discussed how the company sources glass for iPhone screens from the US, likely referring to Corning Inc. Earlier this year, Apple said it would invest $500 billion (roughly Rs. 4,225 crore) in the US over the next four years, including by manufacturing AI servers at a plant in Texas.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, iPhone, Chips
Gemini App to Get Improved Personalisation Features; Gemini Ultra Plan Said to Be in the Works
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000

Related Stories

Apple to Source Billions of US-Made Chips in Supply Chain Shift
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Outsold Other S25 Models in Global Markets
  3. Global iQOO Neo 10 Model Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  4. Honor Teases Upcoming Launch of These New Smartwatches
  5. Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  7. Wednesday Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer Online?
  8. Best Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Bharat Web3 Association to Host Web3 Cybersecurity Workshop in Bengaluru on May 8
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  4. Google Search’s AI Mode Rolls Out to More Users With New Features
  5. Apple Renews Fears About Tariffs, China With Wobbly Report
  6. Apple to Source Billions of US-Made Chips in Supply Chain Shift
  7. Gemini App to Get Improved Personalisation Features; Gemini Ultra Plan Said to Be in the Works
  8. Asus Updates ROG Strix Scar, Strix, Zephyrus and Flow Gaming Laptop Lineups With Intel and AMD CPUs
  9. Poco F7 Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Google Drive Gets Gemini AI-Powered Conversation Feature for Uploaded Files
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »