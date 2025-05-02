Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is currently live for all users in India. It offers a wide range of products, including consumer electronics, at a discounted rate. Personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, earphones, and smartwatches from leading brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and more are currently available at significantly lower prices compared to their usual market rates. Thus, customers who wish to upgrade their existing gadgets can take advantage of discounts of up to 80 percent and other offers to get their hands on their desired smartwatches. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the best deals on smartwatches that you can grab before the sale ends.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation). With a list price of Rs. 24,900, it can be purchased at a price of Rs. 20,499 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. The effective price is lowered further with bank offers.

In addition to direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform has rolled out offers eligible credit card and EMI transactions to further lower the cost of their purchases and maximise savings. There's an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 3,250 on purchases via HDFC Credit card. Buyers can also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 during the Amazon sale. Many products are also available with no cost EMI options. However, buyers must exercise caution since these additional benefits are subject to the listed terms and conditions.

Best Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.