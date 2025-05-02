Technology News
Buyers can unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 during the Amazon sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 16:37 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 9 can be purchased with a discount during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon sale brings discounts of up to 80 percent on smartwatches
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) price drops from 27,900 to Rs. 19,749
  • HDFC Credit card users can get 10 percent off up to Rs. 3,250
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is currently live for all users in India. It offers a wide range of products, including consumer electronics, at a discounted rate. Personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, earphones, and smartwatches from leading brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and more are currently available at significantly lower prices compared to their usual market rates. Thus, customers who wish to upgrade their existing gadgets can take advantage of discounts of up to 80 percent and other offers to get their hands on their desired smartwatches. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the best deals on smartwatches that you can grab before the sale ends.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation). With a list price of Rs. 24,900, it can be purchased at a price of Rs. 20,499 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. The effective price is lowered further with bank offers.

In addition to direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform has rolled out offers eligible credit card and EMI transactions to further lower the cost of their purchases and maximise savings. There's an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs. 3,250 on purchases via HDFC Credit card. Buyers can also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 during the Amazon sale. Many products are also available with no cost EMI options. However, buyers must exercise caution since these additional benefits are subject to the listed terms and conditions.

Best Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Sale

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) Rs. 24,900 Rs. 20,499 Buy Now
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Rs. 42,999 Rs. 17,399 Buy Now
OnePlus Watch 2R Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Apple Watch Series 9 Rs. 41,900 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
Noise Origin Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,699 Buy Now
Amazfit Active Rs. 19,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,399 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Lightweight design with IP68 rating
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • No MIL-STD-810H certification
  • No case size options
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Soft speaker for Bluetooth calls
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2R review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
