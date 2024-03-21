Technology News

Microsoft to Reportedly Introduce Arm-Powered Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 on May 20

It is expected that Microsoft will unveil the business-focused Intel-powered Surface laptops at its March 21 event.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2024 17:45 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 could feature an OLED screen with HDR support

Highlights
  • Microsoft announced the May event via media invites
  • The May 20 event reportedly focuses on Microsoft’s AI vision
  • It is expected to announce user-centric AI features for Surface devices
Microsoft could introduce its Arm-based Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 during its May event, as per reports. The company recently confirmed that it will be hosting an event on May 20 via media invites. The event is focused on the tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI) vision and it is said that during the event the company may introduce Surface devices powered by Qualcomm X series chipsets. Notably, Microsoft is also hosting an event on March 21, where it is expected that the Intel-powered Surface PCs could be launched.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Arm-based Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 is expected to be introduced, alongside new user-centric AI features for the Microsoft Surface devices. The report also added that the new Surface products could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, making the PCs one of the first to feature the new SoC. However, Microsoft has not confirmed any of these details and the May 20 event is just focused on AI.

Not a lot is known about the upcoming Surface devices, however, some of its key specifications have been leaked. As per a report, the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 could arrive with a new OLED display that is brighter and features an anti-reflective coating. It is also said to support HDR content. The device could also feature a new webcam with an ultrawide sensor as well as an inbuilt NFC reader. Reportedly, the new webcam will offer AI Studio Effects. The overall design is likely to remain the same as its predecessor.

Another product that could launch alongside the Surface Pro 10 is the Surface Laptop 6. As per rumours, it could feature a display with thinner bezels and rounded corners. A new haptic touchpad is also expected to be added to the laptop along with dedicated key for the Copilot AI next to the Windows key.

Notably, Microsoft announced this new key in Windows laptops last year. Apart from that, the Laptop 6 might also get a new set of ports including two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port on the left side. A magnetic Surface Connect charger is said to be placed on the right.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
