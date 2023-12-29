Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI Focused Tools: Report

Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI-Focused Tools: Report

Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will reportedly come with a next-gen neural processing unit (NPU).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2023 15:10 IST
Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI-Focused Tools: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft will reportedly provide a brighter display on the Surface Pro 10 with support for HDR content

Highlights
  • Surface Laptop 6 will reportedly get an updated design with thinner bezel
  • The new laptops could come with an emphasis on AI-based tools
  • Surface Laptop 6 is said to come in 13.8-inch and 15-inch display sizes
Advertisement

Microsoft is believed to be working on new versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with significant design and hardware improvements. They are expected to come with Intel's latest 14th-generation and Qualcomm X series chips. The tech giant is yet to officially reveal launch plans for the laptops but a media report claims that Microsoft is preparing AI-oriented versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for the spring. They are said to feature next-gen neural processing unit (NPU), along with Intel and Arm-based options.

A report by Windows Central citing sources states that Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be launched in the spring with a choice of either an Intel or an Arm processor. Both models will reportedly include next-gen NPU silicon. The Arm variant could be powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series chips. They are said to be marketed as Microsoft's first true next-gen AI PCs by incorporating AI-enabled features.

Microsoft's Arm-based PCs, codenamed CADMUS, will reportedly be designed to run the next version of Windows, codenamed Hudson Valley. They will reportedly include Microsoft's AI Windows experiences for 2024 and offer improved performance, battery life, and security on par with Apple silicon. The Intel version of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will reportedly run on Intel's 14th Gen processors.

The Surface Laptop 6 will reportedly get an updated design with thinner bezels, rounded display corners, and new ports. It is said to be offered in 13.8-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The rumoured 13.8-inch display would be an upgrade from the 13.5-inch display on the Surface Laptop 5. Further, the upcoming model could offer two USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port alongside a magnetic Surface Connect charging port. Microsoft is expected to include a haptic touchpad on the laptop as well. The Surface Laptop 6 is anticipated to sport a dedicated Copilot button on the keyboard deck for quickly accessing Windows Copilot.

Microsoft will reportedly provide a brighter display on the Surface Pro 10 with support for HDR content. It is said to feature rounded edges on the display and the screen could have an anti-reflective coating. It might come with a resolution of either 1,440 x 2,160 or 1,920 x 2,880. It is expected to feature an NFC reader for commercial customers and a wider FoV webcam with Windows Studio Effects. In addition to this it might include an updated Type Cover accessory with a dedicated Copilot button.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Microsoft Surface Laptop 6, Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 Specifications, Microsoft Surface Pro 10 Specifications, Microsoft, Intel, Arm, neural processing unit
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Apple Vision Pro 2 Said to Get Brighter, More Efficient RGB OLEDoS Displays From Samsung

Related Stories

Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI-Focused Tools: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price Leak Promises More Affordable Flagships
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Discounted in India: See New Price, Offers
  3. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  4. Motorola Executive Hints at New Razr, X-Series Smartphones Coming in 2024
  5. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leaked Online: See Here
  6. iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro With 120W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  7. Realme Phone With Periscope Lens Teased for India; May Be Realme 12 Pro+
  8. iQoo Watch With Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Debuts at This Price
  9. PS Plus Free Games for January 2024 Announced
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 Display Details Revealed Ahead of Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y28 5G Price in India, Design, Colour Options Tipped; Said to Launch Soon
  2. Microsoft's Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Come in Arm, Intel Options With AI-Focused Tools: Report
  3. Apple Vision Pro 2 Said to Get Brighter, More Efficient RGB OLEDoS Displays From Samsung
  4. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leak Online Ahead of January 4 Launch
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Receives a Discount in India: See New Price, Offers
  7. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Ultra Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  8. IT Ministry to Block Binance, Kraken, More Crypto Websites After FIU Issues Show Cause Notice
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ Price Leaked; Could Be Cheaper Than Their Predecessors
  10. Realme Teases New Smartphone With Periscope Camera; Tipped to Be Realme 12 Pro+
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »