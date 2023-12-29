Microsoft is believed to be working on new versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with significant design and hardware improvements. They are expected to come with Intel's latest 14th-generation and Qualcomm X series chips. The tech giant is yet to officially reveal launch plans for the laptops but a media report claims that Microsoft is preparing AI-oriented versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 for the spring. They are said to feature next-gen neural processing unit (NPU), along with Intel and Arm-based options.

A report by Windows Central citing sources states that Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be launched in the spring with a choice of either an Intel or an Arm processor. Both models will reportedly include next-gen NPU silicon. The Arm variant could be powered by a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Series chips. They are said to be marketed as Microsoft's first true next-gen AI PCs by incorporating AI-enabled features.

Microsoft's Arm-based PCs, codenamed CADMUS, will reportedly be designed to run the next version of Windows, codenamed Hudson Valley. They will reportedly include Microsoft's AI Windows experiences for 2024 and offer improved performance, battery life, and security on par with Apple silicon. The Intel version of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will reportedly run on Intel's 14th Gen processors.

The Surface Laptop 6 will reportedly get an updated design with thinner bezels, rounded display corners, and new ports. It is said to be offered in 13.8-inch and 15-inch display sizes. The rumoured 13.8-inch display would be an upgrade from the 13.5-inch display on the Surface Laptop 5. Further, the upcoming model could offer two USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port alongside a magnetic Surface Connect charging port. Microsoft is expected to include a haptic touchpad on the laptop as well. The Surface Laptop 6 is anticipated to sport a dedicated Copilot button on the keyboard deck for quickly accessing Windows Copilot.

Microsoft will reportedly provide a brighter display on the Surface Pro 10 with support for HDR content. It is said to feature rounded edges on the display and the screen could have an anti-reflective coating. It might come with a resolution of either 1,440 x 2,160 or 1,920 x 2,880. It is expected to feature an NFC reader for commercial customers and a wider FoV webcam with Windows Studio Effects. In addition to this it might include an updated Type Cover accessory with a dedicated Copilot button.

