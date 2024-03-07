Technology News

Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Reportedly Launch in March

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are reported to be the company’s first AI-powered PCs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 11:49 IST
Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 to Reportedly Launch in March

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Both PCs could be integrated with the Windows 11 AI features expected to arrive later this year

  • Microsoft Surface Pro 10 could feature an OLED screen with HDR support
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 is said to sport a new haptic touchpad
  • The Intel models of the PCs could be shipped in April
Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 could debut later this month, as per a new report. The tech giant was rumoured to be working on its first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered PCs that could be integrated with the AI features expected to be rolled out to Windows 11 later this year. The Microsoft PCs are said to be launched with both Intel's latest 14th-generation and Qualcomm X series chipsets. They are also expected to feature next-gen neural processing unit (NPU).

Citing unnamed sources in a report, Windows Central claimed that both Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 could be launched on March 21. The first AI PCs by Microsoft are also reported to be equipped with both new Intel Core Ultra and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite-based chips. If true, this will be the first time that Microsoft ships its Surface Laptop with both Intel and Arm processor options.

While not a lot is known about the upcoming laptops, the report mentions some of its key specifications. The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 could feature an anti-reflective and brighter OLED panel with support for HDR content. It is also said to come with a new webcam with an ultrawide sensor. The webcam could be boosted with AI Studio Effects that will arrive later this year, and an inbuilt NFC reader. Its design is likely to remain the same as its predecessor.

Surface Laptop 6, on the other hand, could get some design upgrades. It is reported to feature thinner bezels with rounded corners for the display and a new haptic touchpad. Additionally, Microsoft announced a dedicated Copilot key to feature in Windows laptops last year, and the laptop is expected to get it. The Laptop 6 is also said to bring a new set of ports including two USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port on the left side, and the magnetic Surface Connect charger could be placed on the right.

Apart from this, both devices could get improved battery life and performance. The report claims that the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 could be made available in the market in two separate tranches. The first could be in April which will only include the Intel chip-powered models and the Arm models could arrive later in June.

Further reading: Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6, Microsoft, AI, Artificial intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
